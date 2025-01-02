Children’s room events at the Jericho library

The Jericho Public Library has events for children of all ages. This month, the Children’s Department will host read alouds, arts and crafts, book discussions and music classes. The library has indicated which events are appropriate for children by grade level and/or age.

For more information, visit jericholibrary.org.

Jan. 15 at 4:00 p.m.: Afterschool Adventures in Art: Clay Hooray (Grades 1-6)

Explore famous clay art from around the world, including sculptures featuring the animals of the Chinese zodiac. Then have fun making your own clay creation.

Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m.: Books Before Bedtime (Ages 4-8)

Listen to a read a loud and then watch a short film all before bedtime!

Jan. 18 at 10:10 a.m.: Tiny Songbirds (Ages 18 months to Pre-K)

Music in early childhood helps to improve motor skills, language, manage emotions and promote creativity while building self-esteem and having fun!

Jan. 26 at 2:00 p.m.: Winter Lights Storytelling (Grades K-5)

Draw in close and cozy as we meet the dim winter days with the warmth of storytelling. Winter Lights features folk and fairy tales all about snow, ice, and the warmth of light breaking through in cold places.

Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m.: Book Discussion: Sneezy the Snowman (Grades 1 -2)

Come to this book discussion to talk about Sneezy the Snowman by Maureen Wright. After registering, pick up a copy of the book to read and be prepared to talk about it with your peers.

Jan. 28 at 10:00 a.m.: Caring Cubs (Ages 2-4)

This class is a mini wonderland where tiny tots dive into the world of learning, socializing, and jamming to catchy tunes. Led by a social worker, by the end, you and your little one will strut out with a fresh skill, a new friend, or a heartwarming connection like never before.

Listings provided by the Jericho library