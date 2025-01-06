The Interact Club and the Support Our Troops Club at Great Neck South High School teamed up to spread holiday cheer to residents of the Grand Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Facility in Great Neck.

Students created more than 300 handwritten cards as part of their project, each containing personalized messages for the facility’s residents. The cards were designed to bring joy and a sense of connection during the holiday season.

Both clubs worked together to organize and deliver the cards, showing their commitment to community service and brightening the spirits of those living in the senior care home during this time of year.