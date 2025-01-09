Jericho High School Jayhawks dive in for a record-breaking season

By Marcus Kranz, Austin Weiss and Matthew Weissman

The Jericho Jayhawks varsity girls swimming team finished the 2024 regular season with a 3-4 record, highlighted by a last-minute 92-88 win over Manhasset.

The team was led by seniors Edeline Jung, Kristen Counsell and Kuipi Lam. During the season, sophomore Yuna Lee had a breakout year, ending the season leading the team with 579.20 pts.

Yuna finished the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25:52, which ranks fourth fastest in school history. She also now holds the third-fastest 100-yard backstroke record and the second-fastest butterfly and 50-yard backstroke in school history. She is very proud of her accomplishments and believes it was a team effort.

“My individual achievements, like setting records and making the state cut, mean a lot, but varsity swimming is truly a team sport. Each individual success is accounted for by the whole team,” she said.

Marcus Kranz, Austin Weiss and Matthew Weissman are writers for the JerEcho, the Jericho High School student newspaper