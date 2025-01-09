Massapequa’s All-County music selections reaches triple digits

More than 100 students from the Massapequa School District have been selected to participate in the 2025 All-County Music Festival, hosted by the Nassau Music Educators Association.

The selected students represent the band, chorus, and orchestra in grades five through 12. Musicians are chosen based on their NYSSMA solo performance scores and teacher recommendations.

Rehearsals for the festival will take place over the first two weeks of January at various locations across Nassau County. The students will perform in concerts on Jan. 12 and Jan. 17-19 at the LIU Post Tilles Center.

Director of Fine and Performing Arts Vincent Green and the entire music faculty congratulate the students on this great achievement.