Mineola Senior named Regeneron Science semifinalist

Fatimah Badoolah, a senior at Mineola High School, has been named a semifinalist in the prestigious 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search, one of the nation’s oldest and most competitive science and math competitions for high school seniors.

Badoolah is among just 300 students nationwide selected for the honor. She was recognized for her independent research project, The Efficacy of Different Dosages of M. charantia and A. indica on Glucose Levels in D. melanogaster, which investigates the effects of two plant-based substances on glucose regulation in fruit flies.

The project began with eight weeks of research followed by an additional eight weeks to complete the submission, which included the original research, an essay, and recommendations based on her findings.

As a semifinalist, Badoolah will receive a $2,000 award. Mineola High School will also receive a $2,000 grant to support its science and research programs.

From the pool of semifinalists, 40 students will be selected as finalists. They will compete for the top prize of $250,000. Finalists will also be able to present their work, meet with prominent scientists, and engage in final judging.

Badoolah’s selection highlights the growing emphasis on scientific research at Mineola High School and serves as an inspiration to her peers.