Jericho library showcases 12 local artists through January

10 of the exhibit’s artists from Syosset and Jericho stand in front of their work

Throughout January, 12 local student artists from Syosset and Jericho will have their work displayed in the Jericho Library. The “Land & Life” exhibit features a collection of landscape and still-life paintings, completed in a variety of mediums.

All watercolor and oil paintings on display were created in an adult painting program led by Jericho resident Sally Feng. Feng said she has lived in the area for 20 years, and she teaches art courses at the Metropolitan Association of Fine Arts as well as local libraries.

What sets this exhibition apart from others are the artists behind the paintings, she said.

“What makes this exhibition truly special is the personal journeys of the artists whose works are on the walls,” Feng said.

Feng said the artists in her program had not studied art prior to her classes. She said each of her students leads their own, busy lives, but find time to come together each week for her course.

“As I’ve come to know these artists, I deeply admire their commitment to art. Week after week, they gather to paint, share stories, laugh and support one another,” she said.

Feng said each of the artists in the program showcases a unique perspective on the world around them, incorporating themes of nature and rural life.

In addition to watercolor and oil painting, some group members explored Sumi-e painting, an Asain style that incorporates watercolor on rice paper.

Student Veronia Lowe said Feng helped her learn the medium. Two of her Sumi-e works, “Blue Moon and Bamboo” and “Bamboo Pillar,” are included in this month’s exhibition.

Lowe said the two pieces “were painted during my student phase and seeing them displayed alongside other brilliant artists made me feel humbled.”

Artists on display include Sally Feng, Eric Chimon, Shuhua Zhao, Veronic Lowe, Hongping Hu, Julie Zhou, Shenjun Xie, Xueqi Li, Sylvia Gao, Theresa Lian, Crystal Liu and Louisa Hardman.

“Seeing my work on display is such a rewarding and exciting experience,” said Shenjun Xie, who has been a program student for two years.

However, Feng said there is more to the program than just the artwork. The group has created a “comfortable atmosphere,” which has formed a tight-knit community, she said.

Feng’s students spoke about the community aspect of the program as well.

“More than just a program, it has become a second home, a vibrant community where ideas blossom and emotions find their truest expression,” said student Xueqi Li, who has participated in the program for the past year.

Li said the “supportive environment” has allowed him to express his creativity and gain inspiration.

Other students said the program has helped them find new ways to express themselves and explore their emotions.

“It allows me to express myself in ways I can’t with words, and it’s a wonderful way to relax and recharge,” Xie said.

“Art brought calmness and exited pleasure to my otherwise mundane existence and I am truly appreciative to have it in my life,” Lowe said.

A reception will be held at the Jericho library on Jan. 19 at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate the exhibition. The exhibit is now open, and will be displayed until Jan. 29.

“This exhibition isn’t just about showing art; it’s a celebration of passion, dedication, and the connections that come from a shared love of art. It’s a reminder of how creativity brings people together and helps us grow, both as individuals and as a community,” Feng said.

