REactivate Real Estate opens in Woodbury

REactictivate Real Estate School opened its doors in Woodbury, offering in-person continuing education real estate classes. The school, located in Suite 300B at 1000 Woodbury Road, offers the real estate industry’s continuing education requirements.

The school opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 7, and its first class session will be held on Jan. 28.

“The availability of in-person classes has diminished greatly,” said Director Rosemarie Kluepfel. She said there is a need for more in-person classes that the school aims to fill.

Kluepfel said since Covid-19, the majority of the industry’s continuing education courses are offered solely online. REactivate will only offer in-person classes, which Kluepfel said will help educate and engage students.

In-person classes “adds so much more value,” to a course, Kluepfel said.

“I really value the importance of one-on-one interaction,” she said.

In an industry where human interaction is key, Kluepfel said in-person courses are ideal. She said instructors can read facial expressions and body language to gauge engagement.

Kluepfel said she has worked in the real estate industry for 20 years, and will bring her experience to the classroom.

She said said she will use real-world examples and situations to engage her students, which leaves a longer-lasting impression than practice tests and online courses. She said relevant details and personal anecdotes will help students grow in their careers.

“I want them to succeed,” Kluepfel said.

Woodbury is an ideal location for the business because it’s close to the Northern State Parkway, Long Island Expressway and the Nassau and Suffolk border, Kluepfel said. Its location will make the courses accessible to students from both counties, she said.

Local officials and community leaders joined Kluepfel on Jan. 7 for a ribbon-cutting.

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our local economy, and it is always a pleasure to celebrate the growth of our diversified and vibrant business community,” the Nassau Legislature’s deputy minority leader, Arnold Drucker, said.

“One of the best parts of being president of the Chamber is to welcome and celebrate new local businesses when they join our community,” said Russell Green, the president of the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

“Ther chamber looks forward to continuing to support their growth and success in Woodbury,” Green said.

For more information on course offerings and enrollment, visit reactivatece.com.