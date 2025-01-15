Happening at the Williston Park Library

From the Director

The library is using a new reservation system for museum passes. You can still request passes at the reference desk. If you reserve a pass from home, a PIN is now required. If you already have one, please use that number. If you don’t have one or don’t remember it, please email wppubliclibrary@gmail.com. Include your name and library card # in the message. Staff will reply as quickly as possible.

Parents—When visiting the Children’s Room please do not move or rearrange the furniture.

American Legion scholarship applications are now available at the library. Applicants must be the son/daughter, grandson/daughter, or great-grandson/daughter of a veteran or active service member. The submission deadline is March 1, 2025.

Please contact the Book Fairies in Freeport with any donations. Items left outside the library will be discarded.

Are you an elementary school teacher in need of gently used nonfiction books for your class library? Stop by the library and browse our free book cart!

New titles added to the collection:

Now or Never—Janet Evanovich

Achieving a Good Death: A Practical Guide to the End of Life—Chris Palmer

Trial by Fire—Danielle Steel

Waiting—Michael Connelly

Jackie and Maria—Gill Paul

Bellevue—Robin Cook

Identity Unknown—Patricia Cornwell

To Die For—David Baldacci

Murder Island—James Patterson

Adult Programs:

Reiki—February 6 & 20; March 6 & 20, 2025—6 pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall. $10 per person/per session.

Yoga for Adults—Saturdays—Jan. 18, 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22—Noon-1pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall. $10 p/class. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Chair Yoga–Thursdays–January 23, 30; February 6, 20, 27; March 6, 20, 27–11 a.m.- noon in the Assembly Room of Village Hall. $10 p/class. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Book Discussion–Wednesday–January 29–7pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall and via Zoom. Please enter around the back of the building and take the elevator to the 3rd floor. Copies of The Women are available in the library. Join our book club at this link ttps://adelphiuniversity.zoom.us/j/96885670102?pwd=VGtSYnkyUW9acVJyV0tyNUtUZnMyZz09 Meeting ID: 968 8567 0102 Passcode: WPBookClub Or just call 1-929-205-6099 on your phone and it will ask for the meeting id and password above.

Empire Safety Defensive Driving Course–Wednesday–March 5–10a.m.-4p.m. in the Assembly Room of Village Hall for drivers of all ages. $33 p/person. Registration forms will be available at the Circulation Desk. Payment can be given directly to the instructor. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Children’s Programs

STEM Lego Engineering–Saturday–January 25–12-1p.m. in the Children’s Room. Limited to 15 participants. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Adventures in (floor) Keyboarding–Saturday–February 8–12-1pm in the Children’s Room for grades 1-4. Limited to 12 participants. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.