Local landscaping company recycles over 50 Christmas trees

Wonderland Tree Care + Landscapes collected and recycled over 50 trees at is second annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event, almost doubling the amount of trees collected at its inaugural event.

“We are beyond thrilled with the response this year,” said David Golon, president of Wonderland Tree Care + Landscapes.

Participants were told to bring their trees to drop-off locations in Oyster Bay and Locust Valley, where the trees were chipped and repurposed into mulch, keeping them out of landfills.

This year’s event was held in collaboration with Oyster Bay Brewing Company and Friends of the Bay. All event goers were given a free pint of beer, courtesy of the brewing company.

“The support from local organizations and businesses truly made this event a success.” Golon said. “It’s incredible to see so many people come together to make a difference in the community.”

Information submitted by Wonderland Tree Care + Landscapes