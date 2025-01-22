Floral Park Library February events

“Without Valentine’s Day, February would be, well…January.” – Jim Gaffigan.

May you find love in a good book this month (and elsewhere, too!).

The legacy Friends of the Library Book Club book lovers meet on Monday, February 3rd at 10:15 am. Daniel Mason’s “North Woods” is the discussion topic for the February 13th, 7:00 pm Evening Edition Book Club. For romantics, “It Ends with Us” will be shown in the Community Room on February 10th at 1:00 pm.

It’s that time again! The AARP Tax Prep session begins Feb. 4 and continues weekly through April 8. Registration – by appointment only – for Floral Park residents only begins Jan. 27; all others Feb. 3. Why are love and taxes in the same month?

In keeping with the tax—and money—theme, Nassau County Receiver of Taxes Jeanine Driscoll will host tax grievance night at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and the New York State Comptroller’s office will present a program on unclaimed funds.

Rounding out Adult programs, Carol Leitner offers Plant Food Nutrition for a Healthy Lifestyle. Marina Horan and Doug Cioffi lead a talk about birding and show Doug’s award-winning bird photographs taken at Floral Park’s Centennial Gardens. Hybrid Chair Yoga with Micheline continues on Wednesdays at 10:15 am.

A private tour of the New York City Public Library is on tap for February’s Floral Park Library Urban Explorers outing.

For Teens, February brings Spy Game (Unleash your Inner Secret Agent), a Vacation Mini-comic book event, and a P[arty] Art program.

There’s a four-day Winter vacation Mini-art Camp for the younger set, an Author visit, and a Winter break cooking fun session (pre-K – 1st grade) with Chef Julie. And, the “regulars” are here, too: Play Hooray, A Time for Kids Baby Start and Family Pre-School Hour; Craft with the Pom Pom Queen (grades 3 – 5); Tiny Tots Storytime, and more cooking fun with Chefs of d’Future.

Our Made with Love Knitting and Crocheting groups meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. Registration is not necessary, and no formal instruction is provided. New members are always welcome.

The Library Board of Trustees meets on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.. All are invited to attend.

One-to-one tech help with Joe for tablets, smartphones, laptops and Kindles is available for our Floral Park patrons by appointment only (floralparktechhelp@gmail.com).

Call the Library (516 326-6330) to check days and times for the Book Nook. All sales of books, DVDs, etc. support the Friends of the Floral Park Library, a 501c3 organization.

For more information on dates and times, events registration and program details, visit the library website, floralparklibrary.org, call 516 326-6330, or visit us at 17 Caroline Place. All events and programs are subject to change and/or cancellation. The Library is closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for President’s Day.

Follow us on Facebook (floralparklibrary), Twitter (@fplibrary17), or Instagram (fplibrary, 17, floralparkchildrens, fpplteens).