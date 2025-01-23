Companion dog fetches hearts of Seaford students

Eighth grader Gia Lennon got a goodbye hug from Lucie Lou at the end of her session. Photos courtesy of the Seaford School District

Lucie Lou the cockapoo is a celebrity at Seaford High School and Seaford Middle School. Students look forward to the companion dog’s weekly visits through a program that supports social and emotional learning.

The companion dog program launched last year at the high school through a grant from the Seaford Wellness Council and expanded this year to the middle school. Lucie Lou is joined by her human partner Luwana Hart, from Therapy Dogs of Long Island, during lunch periods.

Students can visit with Lucie Lou during 10-minute increments in the guidance conference room at the high school and wellness center at the middle school.

“The companion dog program at Seaford Middle School has been a tremendous success,” principal Raphi Morey said. “It’s incredibly well received here. The students love Lucie Lou and the opportunity just to hang out with her.”

Morey said that when students interact with Lucie Lou, it relieves stress and builds empathy. They also create stronger connections with each other as students are invited down in small groups.

“There are a lot of reasons for having a companion dog in a building, just from an emotional standpoint,” he added.

Eighth graders Aaron Gomez and Lena Parisi look forward to Lucie Lou’s visits and regularly get a pass from the lunch room after eating.

“I love dogs and it’s nice seeing one in school,” Aaron said. “She’s really nice. It releases my stress and makes me feel good.”

“I have a better day when I see Lucie Lou,” added Lena. “If I’m worrying about anything, it just calms me down.”

Guidance counselor Sarah Squicciarini oversees the companion dog program at the high school, where Lucie Lou can be found most Mondays. She noted that many students take advantage of the visits to alleviate stress or just enjoy the interaction. Whatever the

reason they come in, she said, students always leave with a smile.