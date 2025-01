The City of Glen Cove celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with its 41st annual commemoration

The City of Glen Cove hosted its 41st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20 with a march and commemorative program.

Attendees met in front of the First Baptist Church at 8:45 and ended at Finely Middle School for a program. Attendees were encouraged to bring non-perishable donations to NOSH Delivers, a Glen Cove-based food pantry which serves over 600 local families.