Glen Cove Beautification Commission welcomes 7 new members, first student liaison

The Glen Cove Beautification Commission welcomed seven new volunteers into its organization, including its first student liaison. The commission leads community initiatives, such as beach cleanups, tree plantings and gardening projects. The seven new members were welcomed into the committee at the Jan. 14 city council meeting.

“We thank you, everyone, for volunteering your service,” said Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck.

Panzenbeck said the commission has lost members this year due to the sudden death of its chairperson and many members moving out of the city. She said members of the community have stepped in.

“We thank you for what you do,” Panzenbeck told the volunteers. “You jumped in at a time when you were really needed. You didn’t hesitate.”

Council members thanked the volunteers for their hard work and welcomed them to the commission.

“This beautification committee has really come through with a huge rollercoaster of a year,” said Council Member Mike Ktistakis, who serves as the city liaison.

New members include Commissioners Deanna Perez, Barbara Peebles, Cheryl Carmody, Coleen Spinello, Treasurer Amy Franklin, Vice Chairperson Eve Lupenko-Ferrante and student liaison Aiden Von Ommeren.

Panzenbeck said all the new members “jumped in” when the commission had a low turnout earlier in the year.

High school junior Von Ommeren is the committee’s first student representative. Panzenbeck said he has been active in the beautification commission for the past few years.

“We want to work hard to keep Glen Cove beautiful,” Panzenbeck said.

