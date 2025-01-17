Timothy Edwards, former Glen Cove police chief, dies at 83

Glen Cove’s former police chief, Timothy Edwards, has died. He was 83.

Edwards served at the police department for 42 years, with 21 of those as chief. In his time at the Glen Cove Police Department, Edwards held every title and rank, according to the police department.

“Chief Edwards was a man of honor and integrity who greatly cared for the officers he led and the community he was tasked with serving and protecting. He was a leader and a mentor to several generations of officers,” current Police Chief Bill Whitton said.

Edwards was also the president of the Police Benevolent Association and the longest-standing member of the Nassau County Municipal Chiefs Police Association.

Prior to his time at the police department, Edwards served in the United States Navy.

“Personally I had the honor and privilege of working for him over the entire course of my career. His influence on this police department is indelible, and his memory within the community will be everlasting,” Whitton said.

The Glen Cove council held a moment of silence for Edwards at its Jan. 14 meeting.

“Chief Edwards was close with my Dad and a lifelong family friend. Growing up we all looked up to him as he mentored and taught us kids to have fun in whatever we do,” said Glen Cove Council Member Grady Farnan.

Edwards’ funeral was held on Jan. 13. He is survived by his sister Louise Smith, as well as his extended family and friends, according to the McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.