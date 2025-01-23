Theresa Kahan joins Glen Cove schools as new assistant superintendent

Theresa Kahan joined the Glen Cove City School District last month as its new assistant superintendent for business.

“Everyone in Glen Cove has been amazing at welcoming me,” Kahan said. “I’m enjoying being here.”

Before her start on Dec. 9, Kahan worked with the former Assistant Superintendent of Business Victoria Galante, who was with the district for 11 years. The district said their work together was to ensure a “smooth transition.”

Kahan said as the assistant superintendent for business, she does a lot of the district’s “behind-the-scenes” work. She said she works with the school’s central administration and leadership teams to help maintain the district’s finances and prepare budgets. Currently, she said the district is preparing its 2025-2026 budget.

Kahan is a Long Island native who grew up in Lynbrook. She currently lives in Rockville Center with her three children.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Adelphi University and a master’s degree in public administration from Pace University. Kahan said it is a “huge benefit to have that background” when overseeing the money coming in and out of the district.

Prior to her new role, Kahan worked at the Oceanside Union Free School District for 15 years. She advanced through various positions in the business department and acted as the district’s business administrator for the past five years.

Kahan said she was drawn to work in schools because of her passion for education.

“Before I fell in love with accounting, I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.

In her current position, Kahan said she’s able to work in both fields at the same time.

This year, Kahan said she looks forward to various construction projects that are scheduled to be completed in the upcoming months. As these facility projects wrap up, new ones are set to commence.

Kahan said she is excited to work in the Glen Cove district and help support its staff moving forward.

