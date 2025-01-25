Councilwoman Christine Liu hosts citizen preparedness training program at Great Neck Social Center

Councilwoman Christine Liu and two members of the Emergency Services Citizen Preparedness Corps (Photo by Jane Russell)

North Hempstead Town Council Member Christine Liu hosted a NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program at the Great Neck Social Center on Dec. 19. T

The event, organized in partnership with the New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Citizen Preparedness Corps and supported by the New York National Guard, equipped over 100 community residents with essential skills and knowledge to prepare for and respond to severe weather events and other emergencies.

“As extreme weather events become increasingly commonplace, the importance of being prepared cannot be overstated,” said Liu. “Our office is committed to ensuring that all residents have the tools and information needed to safeguard themselves and their families against unforeseen disasters.”

The training provided critical information with the potential to save lives. This included preparing an emergency kit, developing a family emergency plan, and even responding to an active shooter situation. A Mandarin translator was present to assist attendees with language barriers, ensuring that everyone could benefit from the critical information shared. At the end of the session, participants received backpacks filled with essential emergency supplies, including masks, a flashlight, and goggles.