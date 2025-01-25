Robert Carter’s legacy explored in new exhibit

The Heckscher Museum of Art will open the highly anticipated exhibition “Robert Graham Carter: The Art of Reflection” on Sunday, Feb. 2 offering a comprehensive retrospective of Robert Carter’s six-decade-long artistic career. Curated by Sarah Battle, the exhibition will explore the themes that have shaped Carter’s work, including childhood, spirituality, societal issues and the enduring impact of racism.

As one of Long Island’s most respected artists, Carter’s career has spanned several decades, marked by profound reflections on both personal history and the broader social fabric. The exhibit features a selection of his work dating back to his childhood paintings, all the way through to his most recent pieces, created as late as 2018. For Battle, the exhibition is an opportunity to showcase the significance of Carter’s work to a wider audience.

“I see my role as a way to facilitate whatever the artist wants to convey to his community,” Battle shared. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase a local artist’s work, and I really focused on bringing out themes that Robert was passionate about.”

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will see Carter’s journey unfold—from early influences in Louisville, Kentucky, to his long career on Long Island, where he impacted generations of students and fellow artists.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Carter’s work is his use of high-relief sculptures, which blend collage and three-dimensional elements into a tactile and visually arresting experience.

“I’m excited for visitors to see this work,” Battle continued. “It is hard to describe in words, but once people see them, they’ll understand why they’re so remarkable.”

These works, which dominate parts of the exhibit, stand as testament to Carter’s commitment to innovation and his ability to create art that engages both visually and emotionally.

The exhibition’s curatorial focus is not only on Carter’s technical prowess but also on the thematic undercurrents that define his work. The artist’s upbringing in the segregated South and his subsequent experiences as an African American artist have shaped his powerful commentary on race, spirituality and identity.

“I really wanted to focus on what Robert wanted to say with his work,” Battle said. “He was clear about wanting to show spirituality through motifs like angels and churchgoers. At the same time, he felt strongly about addressing societal issues, including racism and the history of inequality.”

Carter’s art regularly explores the intersection of these issues, offering reflections on the challenges faced by African Americans, as well as the importance of family and community in the face of adversity.

In addition to the high-relief sculptures, the exhibit includes Carter’s more intimate works, which document his personal reflections and the ways in which he grapples with themes of race and spirituality.

“One of the standout pieces is an ode to Charles White, an artist who had a significant influence on Robert,” Battle noted. “It’s part of his ongoing narrative of intergenerational influence and the spiritual connections he draws from his past.”

The exhibit also includes a selection of archival material, providing further insight into Carter’s influences and his impact on the Long Island art scene. As a professor at Nassau Community College, Carter mentored numerous students who have gone on to pursue successful careers in the arts. The exhibition highlights Carter’s role as a teacher, making space to honor his dual legacy as an artist and educator.

“This exhibition not only offers visitors a chance to see art made throughout Carter’s career, but it also makes space to honor his living legacy as an artist educator,” Battle explained.

The museum show is also a homecoming of sorts for Carter, whose connection to the Heckscher Museum stretches back decades. He was the first African American artist to present a solo exhibition at the museum in 1973 and his work has been part of the museum’s permanent collection ever since. For Carter, this retrospective is both a reflection on his own artistic journey and a recognition of his contributions to the larger art community.

“This show is a testament to Robert’s perseverance and dedication to his craft. It’s a recognition of the importance of his contributions to both the local and larger art community,” Battle said.

The “Robert Graham Carter: The Art of Reflection” exhibition will be on view at the Heckscher Museum of Art from Feb. 2 to May 25, and will continue its journey to the Cressman Center Galleries at the University of Louisville later in the year. Carter, who continues to teach and create, hopes the show will inspire future generations of artists to explore their own reflections on history, race and spirituality through their work.

“This show is really about sharing Robert’s life and experiences with a wider audience,” Battle remarked. “It’s a celebration of his journey as an artist and as a person who has navigated complex social and spiritual landscapes.”

The exhibition promises to be a thought-provoking and powerful experience for visitors, offering a rare glimpse into the life and work of a master artist whose influence continues to resonate within the art world. Visitors will not only learn about Carter’s artistic techniques but also engage with the deeply personal themes that have shaped his art for more than 60 years.

Heckscher Museum of Art (www.heckscher.org) is located at 2 Prime Avenue, Huntington. This show is sponsored by Andrea B. & Peter D. Klein, Laura Shallat Benson and William Blair with generous support provided by New York State Council on the Arts.