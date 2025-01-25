Roslyn Elementary schools celebrate Pick-A-Reading Partner Week

Roslyn Elementary schools participated in a fun week of reading activities in celebration of Pick-A-Reading Partner Week from Jan. 13-17. Students participated in reading quests, a bookmark-making activity and a writing/drawing

exercise.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024, East Hills and Harbor Hill elementary schools each hosted a visit by Tracey Hecht, author of The Nocturnals, a middle-grade and early reader series. At Heights School, administrators from across the district visited classrooms as mystery readers for the book, “Interrupting Chicken,” by David Ezra Stein.

On Friday, Jan. 17, East Hills Elementary School hosted Mystery Reader Day. Administrators visited classrooms to read aloud the book “A Walk in the Woods” by Hudson Talbott.

Harbor Hill Elementary School will celebrate the love of reading with its students on March’s National Read Across America Day.