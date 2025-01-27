Long Island homes featuring radiant heat flooring recently sold amidst winter chill

As the temperatures dip, Long Island’s real estate market continues to heat up with impressive sales, including several luxury homes equipped with radiant heat flooring to keep owners warm during the cold winter months. These recently sold properties offer not only exquisite features but also the comfort of radiant floor heating, perfect for those chilly mornings and nights.

On Jan. 17, a stunning estate at 40 Hilltop Drive in Laurel Hollow sold for $1.725 million. This immaculate home sits on nearly 2.5 acres of lush, private land surrounded by mature trees, providing the ultimate in seclusion at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property is designed for comfort and elegance, featuring an expansive living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, as well as a sun-filled eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The home’s luxurious details include a master suite with radiant floor heating in the en-suite bathroom, a double vanity, a soaking tub, and a steam shower. The lower level is equally impressive with a spacious family room, fireplace and access to a pool patio. For those looking to unwind outdoors, the property boasts a heated saltwater pool and a bluestone patio with a built-in BBQ bar.

Situated in the highly sought-after Cold Spring Harbor School District, this property offers an exceptional opportunity to live on Long Island’s North Shore. The radiant heat flooring adds an extra layer of luxury, making the home as comfortable as it is stylish. Listed by Joyce E. Mennella and Elena M. DAgostino of Lucky to Live Here Realty and bought with Lori A. Sheehan of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

A week earlier, another remarkable home at 16 South Drive in Manhasset sold for $3.93 million on Jan. 10. This newly renovated 4,750-square-foot colonial, situated in the prestigious village of Plandome, is a true testament to modern luxury. The home’s open layout includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a chef-inspired kitchen featuring Poggenpohl cabinetry and Miele appliances.

The primary bathroom is a sanctuary, with radiant floor heating adding an extra level of warmth and comfort. Throughout the home, exquisite millwork and new white oak hardwood flooring exude elegance. The property also features a private rear yard with lush landscaping, a large bluestone patio and the added benefit of membership to the Plandome Field and Marine Club.

This stunning home combines contemporary design with exceptional amenities and the radiant heat flooring ensures that the home remains cozy during the colder months. Listed by and bought with Kristin E. Purcell of Compass Greater NY.

On Jan. 2, 9 Robin Way in Great Neck sold for $1.788 million, marking the first time this majestic brick center-hall colonial hit the market. Located in the desirable Saddle Rock Estates, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was meticulously renovated with a focus on quality and comfort.

The living room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace, and an elegant formal dining room provide a refined atmosphere, while the sky-lit den off the eat-in kitchen adds an inviting space for relaxation. The home’s primary suite features a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with radiant floor heating. Outside, the large brick patio and spacious backyard offer an ideal spot for entertaining, while the property’s low taxes and proximity to parks and schools add further appeal.

Radiant heat flooring in key areas of the home provides added warmth and comfort during the colder months, ensuring that this property remains a cozy haven throughout the winter. Listed by and bought with Edna Mashaal of Edna Mashaal Realty.

These three homes, each equipped with radiant heat flooring, showcase a trend in luxury living that prioritizes both beauty and comfort. As the cold sets in, these homes offer the perfect combination of warmth and sophistication, making them highly sought-after properties on Long Island’s competitive real estate market.

Listing details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.