Herricks STAC students showcase street photography at Humble Cafe

Students in the Herricks High School Student Theater Arts Company were invited to curate a unique gallery of their own street photography at Humble Cafe in Williston Park.

The photos in the exhibition were taken in October 2024 during a STAC field trip to New York City. During the outing, each student was assigned a street photography project and got to work capturing black-and-white images as the city buzzed around them.

Back in the classroom, the students analyzed their work and selected the photos that best represented their vision. They also participated in a lesson on curation and Gestalt principles, or the laws of visual perception, to help them understand how best to group individual elements and recognize patterns.

On Jan. 17, the STAC students visited the cafe and proudly installed the gallery of their creative and thought-provoking photography for the community to enjoy.