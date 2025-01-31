Jann Klose to bring his soulful sound to Port Washington on February 21

Jann Klose, a versatile and award-winning singer-songwriter, will be performing at the Port Washington Public Library on Feb. 21, bringing his captivating live sound to local audiences.

Known for his powerful vocals and intricate songwriting, Klose’s music has earned him a dedicated following both in the U.S. and abroad. With more than five million streams across digital platforms and a reputation for memorable performances, he is set to delight fans in Port Washington with his unique blend of pop, rock and soul.

Klose’s journey to becoming a sought-after musician is anything but conventional. Raised in Kenya, South Africa, and Germany, Klose’s early exposure to diverse cultures and musical styles has had a lasting influence on his music.

“I’ve always been inspired by the different cultures I’ve lived in,” Klose explained. “Growing up in places like Kenya and South Africa, I heard a mix of sounds that influenced my music–from African rhythms to the pop music of the ’80s and ’90s.”

His global upbringing, which also included his teenage years in Hamburg, Germany, gave him a broad musical foundation. Now based in New York, Klose reflects on how his international experience has shaped both his songwriting and his connection to audiences.

“Living in so many different places helped me understand music as a universal language,” he said. “It’s about finding common ground, whether through a catchy melody or the emotion in a song.”

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist at the Port Washington show, which will include selections from his latest album “Surrender“ (2023), as well as tracks from previous releases.

Klose’s songs, which often blend personal introspection with universal themes, have found success on charts in both the U.S. and South Africa, where his singles have made significant radio impact. His versatility as an artist has also led to collaborations with a variety of well-known musicians, including Pat Benatar, Suzanne Vega and Ann Hampton Callaway.

Klose’s path to success was not without its challenges, but his determination has been key.

“It’s really about persistence,” he shared. “In the early days, I was just rolling the dice, putting myself in the right place at the right time. Sometimes, it felt like a slow snowball, but I kept going.” He credits his success not only to his hard work but also to the fearlessness required to step out of his comfort zone. “If something scares you, do it,” Klose encouraged aspiring musicians. “I was terrified at first, but once I pushed past that fear, everything started to fall into place.”

In addition to his music, Klose is known for his work in musical theater. He was the singing voice of Tim Buckley in the film “Greetings from Tim Buckley” and has performed in touring productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Who’s Tommy.”

Despite his success in theater, Klose’s primary focus remains on his music. “Music is my language,” he said. “It’s where I feel most at home, whether on stage or in the studio. But I’d never say no to a great acting opportunity, especially if it involves music in some way.”

At the Port Washington show, Klose will be joined by his drummer and music director Marcus Dominsky and bassist Tom Shared, who Klose describes as “young, up-and-coming talents.” He also hinted at a possible guest appearance by a female singer, although details are still being finalized. “It’s going to be a fun and dynamic show,” he said. “I love the sound and vibe at the Port Washington Library–it’s always great to connect with fans in such a welcoming space.”

Beyond the performance, Klose is also offering a unique opportunity for aspiring musicians.

On Feb. 16, he will host a masterclass in New York City, where he plans to share his experience and insights into the music business. “It’s all about motivation,” he emphasized. “In this business, everything seems to be working against you, but persistence and networking are key. My advice is to get out there, play live, and build those connections. Once you do that, you’ll start to see the results.”

Looking ahead, Klose is already working on his eighth studio album, which is planned for release in 2026. He teased that two singles from the upcoming album will be released this spring, with a single release party scheduled for May 17 at the iconic Bitter End in New York City. Fans at the Port Washington show will get an exclusive preview of these new tracks before they are released.

Klose’s performance at the Port Washington Public Library promises to be a memorable evening for music lovers, offering a mix of soulful ballads, upbeat pop anthems and personal stories. As Klose continues to share his music with the world, his unwavering dedication to his craft and his connection with his audience will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Visit www.pwpl.org for details about the show on Friday, Feb. 21. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Visit jannklose.com for other show dates and events around New York City.