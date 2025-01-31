Landing Bakery cuts ribbon on 65th anniversary

Community members and officials gathered at Landing Bakery to celebrate its 65th anniversary

The Landing Bakery celebrated 65 years with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 21.

Henry and Mary Kern opened the business in 1959, and it is currently owned and operated by their son, Kevin, who was just a year old when the bakery opened.

The bakery specializes in Polish baked goods and is known for its rye bread and hard rolls, Kern said.

The City of Glen Cove presented a citation to Kern for his dedication to the community at the Dec. 10 council meeting, and officials gathered to celebrate the business’ anniversary at the ceremony.