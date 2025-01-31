Mineola High School earns AP Computer Science Principles Female Diversity Award

Mineola High School was recently honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award from the College Board for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.

This award recognizes schools that have been successful in their efforts to provide expanded access to AP computer science courses for female students.

Award contenders must either have reached 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or have achieved a percentage of female computer science exam takers that meets or exceeds that of the school’s female population.

Mineola High School was one of only 847 recognized for improving female representation in AP CSP.

Diversity in the AP Computer Science Principles course, which first launched in the 2016-17 school year, continues to grow.

In 2024, over 60,250 female students nationwide took the AP CSP exam, an increase of over 4 ½ times the number who tested in 2017. Overall, AP computer science course participation has increased 161% since 2017, which has broadened STEM career opportunities for more students.

This is not the first time Mineola Public Schools have been recognized for their efforts to offer computer science education to every student.

The district is wholly committed to achieving equal female representation so they can develop the skills and acumen necessary to shine in this highly competitive field, offering them a pathway to the future as the next generation of tech leaders and innovators.