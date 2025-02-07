11 adoptable furry friends looking for a Valentine

These adorable adoptables are the cats’ meow! Don’t wait to bring home a new best fur-iend — these cuties are ready to start their next chapter with you today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

**Double Special Senior Adoption** Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week, Frankenstein and Catapotumous (or Frankie and Cat for short). This inseparable duo arrived at the shelter after their owner, sadly, could no longer care for them. Their deep bond is truly heartwarming, and it’s everyone’s greatest wish is to find them a loving home where they can enjoy their golden years together.

Frankenstein is a stunning gray and white domestic shorthair, estimated to be around 17 years young. The senior of the pair, Frankie exudes warmth and affection, winning over everyone she meets. Frankie would love nothing more than to be adopted alongside her best friend, Cat. She would do well in a home with older children, other cats, and calm dogs.

Catapotumous is a gorgeous thirteen-year-old brown and white domestic shorthair tabby. Her affectionate nature makes her the perfect companion, ready to share her love and playfulness with a loving family. Expect a double dose of purring, lap naps and snuggles while in the company of Cat and her bestie, Frankie. Cat would thrive in most home environments, including those with older kids, other cats, and calm dogs.

These two lovely ladies bring double the love and companionship — if you’re looking to add warmth and joy to your home, consider opening your heart to Frankie and Cat. They’re ready to shower their new family with endless love!

If you are interested in meeting Frankenstein and Catapotumous, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting. TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Two-year-old Purity was aptly named because she has the purest heart. This kind little lady from Florida had her fair share of trials and tribulations, but now she’s just looking for the purr-fect family to adopt her. A long-healed corneal scar highlights how she’s overcome her past with hope that a tranquil life will find her soon.

Archibold was living a blissful life in his home until changes in the family caused him some troubles. Animal League America invited him back to see if they could help him find a better fit, and he’s proven to be a very content, loyal friend in a quiet setting. He’s drawn to cats and people who share his penchant for peace. If you’ve had cats before and have a home with older children, you’re who Archibold has been looking for all along!

Despite the despair Belfast must be feeling for losing the life she held dear before she was abandoned, her wide eyes are searching for a way back to a peaceful place. One with no other pets or children and experienced adult owners ready to offer her a chance to relax knowing she’s settled and safe furever. Extend her a loving hand and a promise that she’ll always be safe with you, and Belfast will reward you with heaps of gratitude.

Lucky is a four-year-old Australian Cattledog mix from Louisiana with a heart of gold! Originally adopted as a puppy, he’s back at Animal League America, winning over staff with his happy, easy-going personality. Lucky is great with people of all ages — just bring any kids in the household to meet him first to ensure it’s a match. He thrives with leadership and routine, so he’ll do best with an owner who can provide structure. He’s a bit selective with other dogs, so a meet-and-greet in our park is essential if you already have a pup at home.

Frank is a sweet, gentle, one-year-old Lab mix from Texas searching for his forever home! He thrives in a quiet environment with a fully fenced yard where he can feel safe. While he loves people, he can be a bit shy, so he needs an experienced owner who can offer patience and understanding. Frank would do well with older children and could benefit from a confident dog companion, though it’s not a must. If you’re looking to adopt a loyal pup who just needs a little extra love to blossom, Frank could be the one for you!

Dilbert is a nine-month-old pointer mix from Texas with a heart full of love and adventure! He thrives with experienced owners who can provide structure and clear boundaries. Great with older kids, he’s also social with other dogs and would enjoy a canine companion. Dilbert isn’t suited for apartment life — he needs space and a quieter environment to thrive. With the right leadership and patience, he’ll be a loyal, loving companion!

Barney is an eight-month-old hound mix from Arkansas searching for a calm, patient home. He needs a fully fenced yard and a quiet environment to feel safe. Best suited for experienced owners, Barney thrives with gentle guidance to build his confidence. He does well with older kids over 8 and could benefit from a canine companion. If you’re ready to adopt this sweet boy and give him the love and patience he deserves, he’s ready to be your loyal friend!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Dancer is a strikingly beautiful kitten with copper-colored eyes and a unique black-and-white coat adorned with specks of copper. She’s an adventurous spirit, always eager to explore her surroundings with curiosity. Dancer enjoys her own company but is equally affectionate when she wants attention. She loves being held, making her a delight for anyone who enjoys cuddling their feline companions. Her playful energy makes her a joy to watch as she enthusiastically engages with any toy, bringing life and excitement wherever she goes. Her sister Prancer enjoys playtime with her, too!

Dancer enjoys being brushed and is remarkably easy to trim nails for, making her grooming routine stress-free. Despite her energetic nature, she is gentle and cooperative during these moments, further highlighting her easygoing temperament. Whether it’s engaging with her favorite toys or basking in the attention of her humans, Dancer is a perfect mix of independence and affection, a truly captivating kitten with a big personality.

Blast is a small but mighty kitten with a big, sweet personality that fills every room he enters. Despite his petite size, his energy and charm are larger than life. Blast loves to play and is always up for a game, especially ones where he can show off his incredible acrobatics. Blast is a natural performer, leaping to impressive heights with ease and enthusiasm. H enjoys every meal and treat, and his love for affection means he’s happiest when he’s getting all the pets and attention. With his high-flying jumps and boundless spirit, Blast proves that the most amazing things come in small packages.

If you’re ready to bring joy and love into your life, consider adopting Dancer, Blast or both! Complete an adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!