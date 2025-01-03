Ronkonkoma man arrested again for animal cruelty; puppies rescued

A Ronkonkoma man was arrested on Jan. 2 for allegedly abusing animals — for the second time in 30 days.

Munim Raghid, 26, had been charged with animal cruelty in December 2024 for allegedly neglecting his dog — an adult Kangal Shepherd — to the point of emaciation, Suffolk County prosecutors said. He was under a court order to not possess any animals during the course of the prosecution. But less than a month later, Suffolk officers found another dog and two more puppies — one seriously injured — in his possession.

A passerby found an injured Kangal Shepherd puppy lying in the road on New Year’s Eve. It appeared to have been hit by a car, and couldn’t use its hind legs. The Good Samaritan wrapped the puppy in a blanket and raced it to Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists, an emergency animal hospital where the staff confirmed severe injuries on the puppy’s hind legs.

Meanwhile, the Good Samaritan returned to the area where they found the injured puppy and began knocking on doors, trying to find the owner. Raghid’s house was right next to where the puppy was found. When Raghid learned the puppy had been hit by a car and brought to an emergency vet, he left to retrieve it, authorities said.

When Raghid got to Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists, the staff advised him that the puppy had severe injuries and should not leave, prosecutors said. Despite the medical advice, Raghid allegedly removed the puppy that evening, just before midnight, according to investigators.

Investigators from BEAST — the Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team created by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney — learned what had happened and went to Raghid’s home on New Year’s Day. When they were denied access, they returned with a search warrant. In the home, investigators allegedly found three Kangal Shepherds — two of them puppies, one being the injured puppy found in the street — and seized all three dogs, prosecutors said.

“I created my BEAST investigative team for a reason,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “We will pursue every act of animal cruelty reported to us and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

The injured puppy, per the allegations, was not provided with any veterinary care for what was later determined to be a fractured pelvis and leg fractures. These injuries will require the puppy to undergo extensive surgery.

Raghid surrendered both puppies to law enforcement at the time of seizure. They are both available for adoption through the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter. However, the injured puppy must first undergo significant rehabilitative surgery for its injuries. Fund for Animal Cruelty Treatment of Suffolk, Inc. (FACTS) has pledged to contribute to the veterinary care of the injured puppy. To find out more about how the public can help this puppy, visit their website.

Raghid’s lawyer was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing. Raghid is due back in court on Jan. 3.

