Could one of these 16 adoptable dogs and cats be your Valentine sweetheart?

Adopting a companion animal from a shelter or rescue saves not just one life, but two—the one you bring home and the one that takes its place in the shelter! This week, we’re introducing some amazing adoptable animals who are ready to become your new best friend. Could your perfect match be waiting? Read more to find out!

Available for adoption at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

*Senior Alert* Tucker is an 8.5-year-old hound mix with a sweet and cautious personality. Tucker has not had it very easy. He was surrendered back in 2018 due to an incident in the home. He stayed at the shelter until February 2024 but ultimately wound up back at the shelter in December (due to no fault of his own.) In fact, volunteers and staff have seen great improvement in Tucker’s behavior. Tucker tends to make wary eye contact but shows a softer demeanor around familiar faces. When it comes to handling, Tucker is cautious but allows gentle touch from those he trusts.

Tucker is playful during interactions, and though he doesn’t show interest in toys, he is still a joy to engage with. He knows basic cues such as sit and paw, and while he has good leash skills, he may be better suited for a home with adults only. Tucker’s ideal home would be one where his cautious nature is respected and he can thrive with understanding and patience. He enjoys time with people he trusts and is a sweet companion to those who appreciate his gentle ways.

Lenny is a sweet, friendly, and playful 4.5-year-old retriever looking for his forever home. He’s a big, strong boy with a loving personality who enjoys spending time with both people and other dogs. He’s great on a lead, though he is a bit strong; with some guidance, he walks well and enjoys his outdoor adventures. When it comes to toys, Lenny is playful and loves fetch! He can get a little overstimulated during play but quickly settles down when given space. While he shows mild resource guarding with his squeaky toys, he will trade toys or accept treats in exchange.

Lenny is friendly with new people and loves getting attention and pets. He’s good with other dogs, both male and female, and enjoys being part of a pack! He knows basic commands like “sit,” “down,” and “paw,” and he’s always happy to show off his tricks. Due to his size and strength, Lenny would do best in a home with adults or teens over 17. He’s looking for an active family or individual who can keep up with his playful and loving nature. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to join you on your adventures, Lenny is ready to meet you!

*Senior Alert* Wally is a sweet and playful 7.5-year-old terrier mix who is looking for a loving home to call his own. He initially came to the shelter in 2019 and was covered in wounds treated by the shelter’s medical team. Since then, he had left the facility twice but ultimately wound up back in December 2024 through no fault of his own. Nowadays, he’s a big fan of playtime — he loves all kinds of toys-balls, ropes, squeaky toys, and more — but he can be a bit protective of them. He’ll happily trade toys for other toys or tasty treats, making him a fun and engaging playmate.

Wally is a bit timid with new people while in his kennel, but once he’s out, he’s much more open and friendly. He’s great with basic commands like “sit” and “down” and is always ready to please. On the leash, Wally can pull a little but listens well to corrections. Because of his energetic and playful nature, Wally would do best in a quiet, low-traffic home with adults or teens over 17, as he is a timid dog who enjoys a low-key life. Come meet Wally today and see if he’s the perfect fit for your family!

*Special Request* Dexter is a 4.5-year-old retriever mix with a story that has so far, had no happy ending. After multiple placement attempts, Dexter ultimately finds himself back at the shelter where he started. Dexter is friendly with people he is comfortable with, but even with that, he exhibits quirky behavior from time to time. While Dexter is generally cautious around strangers, he is social with other dogs, displaying tolerance and lower energy during dog-to-dog interactions. However, he may guard his people once he becomes attached. He has good leash skills and knows basic cues such as sit and paw.

Overall, Dexter will need an adult-only home with continued training, structure, and management of his quirks so that he can finally have the happy ending he deserves. He’s a sweet and gentle dog once he feels comfortable, and he thrives in a secure, predictable environment.

*Senior Alert* Pepperoni was living the good life in a home for 10 years; originally found as a stray kitten, he was brought inside. Unfortunately, there was a child in the home who developed severe allergies. The family tried all different things, but eventually, Pepperoni was surrendered. Pepperoni is happiest perched atop a cat tree, watching the world from a window. He likes to nap in the rays of sunshine and can be weary when meeting new people.

His previous family said he gets startled quickly, so slow movements are preferred. Additionally, he is scared of vacuums and thunder, and would do best in a low-traffic home where he can go about his day. He is litter-box trained, was kept loose in the house and appeared fine when left alone up to 8 hours a day. This majestic fella likes his space and likes to engage with his people on his terms! (Meow!) While he is not your overly engaging lap cat, he would do best in a quiet home with respectful teens.

If you are interested in learning more about TOH’s adorable adoptables, contact their placement team at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter: Rescue@hempsteadny.gov, 516.785.5220

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Senior Alert* Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Morris! This handsome, nine-year-old male is the picture-perfect orange tabby. Morris was brought to the shelter as a stray. His friendliness and ease around people gave caretakers hope that someone would claim him, but sadly, no one came for him.

Morris is an outgoing fella who loves people, which is evident upon making his acquaintance. He will not hesitate to introduce himself, excited to make new friends, especially those fond of being on the receiving end of infinite affection, purring, and cuddling. Morris is every cat lover’s dream; he allows those around him to enjoy his playfulness and his sweet and loving nature. He is very good at letting you know if he needs quiet time when overstimulated. Morris is a perfect gentleman who will bring companionship, joy, and cherished moments to the heart and home of any lucky family who adopts him. Morris would thrive in most homes, including those with older children, likely cats, and calm dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Morris, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting at TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Celeste is such a cutie! This little lady would do great in a home where she can get lots of attention and lots of playtime. She loves having a buddy cat to pounce on and play with. Celeste was named after her pretty coat that looks like the night sky because it’s black with white flecks, like stars! She is a very energetic and affectionate kitty who would love to be adopted into a busy household with other cats to pounce and play with.

Vesna is a very sweet and independent kitty who will let you know exactly what she wants, when she wants it. She can be a little bit of a trickster sometimes, as she loves to pounce. Make sure you’re always watching your back, or else she might catch you off guard with a sneak attack! This fun-loving kitten is looking for a great, fun home to thrive in!

If you’re ready to bring joy and love into your life, consider adopting Celeste, Vesna, or both! Complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Rocky is a four-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix from Louisiana who was adopted as a puppy but recently returned when his owner could no longer care for him. A staff favorite, Rocky is looking for his forever home! He’d do best with older kids and an experienced owner who can provide structure and leadership. He can be selective with dog friends, so meet-and-greets are a must. Let’s find this handsome fella a home!

Stella is a seven-year-old Boxer mix who was adopted as a puppy but recently returned to Animal League America. She’s struggling with shelter life and deserves a loving home to enjoy her golden years. Stella is great with kids and other dogs — just bring the family for a meet-and-greet to ensure a perfect fit! This sweet girl has already stolen all hearts, and hoping she is adopted into her forever home soon.

Grace is a stunning two-year-old Hound mix from Louisiana looking for the perfect home! Previously adopted as a puppy, she showed some resource guarding, so she’ll need an experienced owner or a pet-free home. With her track-star legs, a tall, fenced yard is a must! Grace thrives in quieter rural or suburban settings and would do best with older kids. Her silly personality shines with us, and we’d love to see it flourish in a loving home. Bring the whole household for a meet-and-greet and see if Grace is the perfect fit!

Bailey is a sweet and playful six-year-old Terrier mix from Georgia, looking for his forever home! Originally adopted as a puppy, he was recently returned through no fault of his own. Bailey is great with other dogs and would love to meet any furry siblings before adoption. He’s also good with kids over 6 who will be gentle and respectful. With a big heart full of love, Bailey is ready to find a family to cherish! Come meet him at our Port Washington campus today.

Tiny Kami didn’t know who to turn to when she was abandoned on the busy streets of the Bronx, left on a cat tree and clinging to a hammock. Her rescue hero took pity upon her, which is when her sad tale took a turn for the better. Delivered to the safety of Bianca’s Furry Friends, Kami is releasing her past trauma, welcoming gentle attention as she is comfortable in a safe space. Kami has so much love to give and only requires a peaceful home as the only pet to reassure her.

Beautiful Noche had a rough start but found her way to safety and love at Animal League America. She was hesitant to accept human connections at first, but this tender-hearted lady soon melted from the attention given to her and began to enjoy indoor living. Vets are covering her minor medical condition, keratoconjunctivitis (chronic dry eye) for life through our Pet Health Centers, offering her a great opportunity for a comfy life. She’d like to express her gratitude furever, starting with the family that adopts her as the only pet in the home.

Eight-year-old Tommy Hilfiger enjoyed several years in a loving home before his owner’s health crisis caused him to return to us. We’re resolved to find him another peaceful place to call home, one with no other pets, and committed adopters who’ll continue to work with our vets to maintain optimum health for his allergies through diet. Because Tommy is a part of Animal League America’s Sponsor Program, his care is completely covered through their Pet Health Centers.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home and adopt a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!

