Is one of these 10 adoptable pals your soumate?

“Paws” what you’re doing and meet your new best friend! These featured adoptable cats and dogs are ready to fill your heart and home with unconditional love today!

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Cranberry Sauce! Cranberry Sauce is a charismatic, all-black, short-haired gal who is estimated to be about seven years old. This sweet little dish made her way to the animal shelter after her owners abandoned her with her feline housemates behind to fend for themselves. Despite the heartbreak of being discarded, this endearing lady adores all. After everything she has been through, this inherently good soul deserves a forever home she can finally call her own.

Cranberry Sauce would make a purrfect addition to a lucky family that enjoys being adorned with endless love and attention from a furry companion. She is a timeless classic and the perfect combination of sweet and tangy who brings comfort and joy to those around her. Cranberry is incredibly friendly and will never miss an opportunity to greet a new friend. This little lady loves to cuddle and will warm your heart and home just in time for the new year!

Cranberry Sauce would thrive in most homes including those with older children and calm dogs. She is accustomed to living with multiple cats and can be adopted alone or with one of her housemates. Cranberry has an overactive thyroid and will need a home that can manage that.

If you are interested in meeting Cranberry Sauce, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

One-year-old Usiku has experienced some serious drama in her fast few months, starting with being a pregnant black momma cat, dropped at a municipal shelter with not a lot of hope for a future. Enter Animal League America rescuers who saw her plucky purrsonality and knew they had what she needed for a safe and sound furever. Usiko raised her 6 kittens in their Nursery before finally being free to be a kitten herself. She’s immensely grateful for her second chance, waiting by the window to catch the eye of visitors so she can let them know all she’s survived just to say hello.

Seven-month-old Vader completely melts for pets and treats! What a whimsical little playmate from West Virginia. He’s a delightful choice for first time adopters looking for that purrfect little someone to add to the happiness of their home!

Seven-month-old Chippie may have a chip on her shoulder when it comes to entertaining other pets, but a home of her own will certainly remedy that! This little lady learned how to get by outdoors all these formative months and is ready to swap out survival mode with play mode. Fostering trust with a dash of patience is going to yield some seriously fun rewards for her first real family. If you’re ready for a good time, Chippie is ready for you!

Miso is a playful, 12-week-old Terrier mix ready to steal your heart! This adventurous yet cuddly pup came to us from Texas and is searching for her forever home. She’s great with people of all ages (meet-and-greet required for kids) but prefers to be the only dog in the house.

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Gibson, a 13-year-old Shepherd mix looking for a loving home for his golden years. Originally from Tennessee, this senior boy recently returned to

Animal League America through no fault of his own after 13 years with his family. Gibson needs a patient, all-adult home where he can adjust at his own pace and let his sweet personality shine. Prior canine experience is a must, and a meet-and-greet with all household members is required.

This is Scrappy, a handsome and loyal two-year-old Terrier mix who comes from Louisiana and is looking for a committed family that is ready to show him the care and structure he needs and deserves. Scrappy has a strong bond with people that he trusts, but he will need a family with prior dog experience and some patience to help him settle in. He can do well with other canine friends, but no cats. Scrappy would love to meet any canine friends he might live with.

Scrappy has a history of guarding his high value items, so due to this we believe he would do best in a home with older children. Scrappy can be cautious around new people, so everyone living in the home must come down to meet him so he can get acclimated to his new family before going home. Scrappy has proven to be a lovable and loyal companion to the staff members he’s grown close with here.

*Special Request* Meet Bobby, a sweet but shy six-year-old Pit Bull mix with lots of love to give. Bobby initially came from Georgia as a puppy and has been adopted but had to be returned a few times. Bobby is fearful of his surroundings and requires a special home that is willing to give him time and patience to adjust and get comfortable with his new environment. Bobby needs to go home to an owner who can complete his training. Bobby’s true personality and potential as a companion really shine once he is in the right environment. Bobby would do best in a home with older children who are able to keep the household calm and secure for him.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Kelani is a stunning female kitten with a truly captivating coat. Her silky fur is a striking tapestry of deep black swirls and stripes, beautifully set against a soft blend of gray, tan, and brown hues. She looks like a tiny, playful tiger with a wild streak, making her an absolute standout. Her personality is just as enchanting as her appearance.

Kelani is affectionate and loves gentle pets and cuddles, rewarding every bit of attention with her sweet purrs. While she has a natural curiosity and a touch of independence, she never strays far from her favorite humans and always circles back for snuggles or a cozy nap.

Playtime is her favorite time! Kelani will happily chase toys, pounce, and entertain with her boundless energy and adorable antics. She’s the perfect blend of gentle sweetness, playful spirit, and just the right amount of independence. This little purr machine is sure to bring warmth, joy, and her unique beauty to any home lucky enough to welcome her.

Keanu is a purring machine, and he uses it often! His amazing personality was first discovered by a foster volunteer who noticed how friendly he was as he and his siblings were about to be TNR’d. Keanu is such a kind and gentle kitten who loves everyone.

This sweet and handsome boy has a stunning brown and golden swirl tabby coat. Keanu meows for attention, and it’s as if he’s saying hello whenever he sees you. He’s also incredibly playful! Wand and teaser toys bring him so much joy, and he loves carrying spring toys in his mouth—sometimes even sharing them with his siblings. Keanu is sure to bring endless love to his adopter. Could that be you? This sweet lap kitten is ready to steal your heart!

If you’re ready to bring joy and love into your life, consider adopting Kelani, Keanu, or both! Complete an adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!

