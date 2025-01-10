11 paw-fect dogs and cats who can’t wait to be adopted

Looking to add some purr-sonality to your life? Check out this week’s featured felines and captivating canines ready to adopt — and prepare to fall in love!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Pepsi is the choice for a new generation of cat lovers! This little survivor may seem like an ordinary kitten, but she had an extraordinary journey to safety in Bianca’s Furry Friends. After a quick visit with vets to get her health in order, she needed some guidance in understanding new situations aren’t so scary after all. If you’ve had cats before, you’ll be just the purrefect pawrent for her. A little time and patience are all Pepsi needs to become a refreshing part of your family!

After everything one-year-old Cricket experienced to finally taste freedom in Bianca’s Furry Friends, she needed a moment to settle in from the streets of Afghanistan. Time was a wonderful tool used to replace her fears with confidence! Blinks and treats led to trust, which pulled her into playtime with visitors and staff. Animal League America promised Cricket more fun ahead in her first real home, where she’ll rule all the human hearts as the only pet.

Two-year-old momma Batya grew up outside her rescuer’s home, often frolicking with the dog, and curious about the children, but evading a commitment to indoor living. When she delivered her 5 kittens in the yard, the rescuer knew it was finally time to give her the safety and love she deserved. Now, Batya is adjusting to a whole new world. While she’s still a bit timid, her wide eyes are leading her to wonder what’s beyond the ear rubs and treats we dispense. A loving, quiet home with older children will provide her with the comfort and safety she never knew existed.

Say hello to Bruno! This striking five-year-old Lab mix came from Louisiana as a pup and was adopted quickly, but he’s back and looking for his forever home. Bruno does best with older kids and would love to meet everyone in the household before heading home. He’s open to having a canine companion too—just arrange a meet-up at Animal League America’s dog park. A little shy at first, Bruno needs an experienced owner to help him adjust and thrive.

*Senior Alert* Dexter is a nine-year-old terrier mix looking for a loving home to spend his golden years! After 9 years with his previous family, this Tennessee boy is back in Animal League America’s care and ready for his next chapter. Dexter would thrive as the only pet, soaking up all your attention. Due to some food-guarding tendencies, he’s best suited for a home with older kids and an owner experienced with similar behaviors. Bring everyone in the household to meet him at our Port Washington campus today!

Jack is a stunning one-year Shepherd mix ready for his forever home! This brindle beauty has grown up at Animal League America, winning over the hearts of their team. Jack needs an experienced owner who’s had large breeds before, offering structure and strong leadership to keep him thriving. He’s best suited for homes with kids 16+ and would love to meet any potential canine siblings beforehand — he’s already got some playmates here!

Rex is a sweet two-year-old Terrier mix looking for his forever home! Originally from Georgia, this charming boy was adopted but recently returned through no fault of his own. Rex would thrive with an experienced owner who can provide structure and routine. He’s great with kids 10+ and enjoys playing with canine friends, so a doggy sibling could be a perfect match—just arrange a playdate at their park first!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Cookie is just as irresistible as his name suggests. This sweet and playful kitten loves spending time with his brother Scholar and gets along wonderfully with the other cats in his foster home. Cookie adores attention and makes the perfect lap cat. Bring out some toys, and you’ll see his playful side as he zooms around before climbing the cat tree for some fun.

Scholar is a striking black kitten with boundless energy and personality. He’ll chat with you when he’s craving attention and loves getting the zoomies, racing through the house and up and down the cat tree. Scholar is affectionate, outgoing, and a devoted lap cat. He’s playful, loving, and absolutely “purrfect.”

If you’re ready to bring joy and love into your life, consider adopting Cookie, Scholar, or both! Complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Double Adoption* Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week, the fabulous Mother Daughter duo Goldie & Kate! These exquisite beauties both boast stunning tabby coats; Goldie’s is white with magnificent shades of brown, and Kate’s is white with stunning hues of gray, giving her a unique and exotic look. Goldie (Mom) is approximately four years old, and her daughter “Kitty Kate” was born only six months ago.

Upon first introduction, you will quickly learn that Goldie adores people and is incredibly outgoing and friendly. She will not hesitate to approach you enthusiastically, seeking attention and good petting behind her ears. It takes Kate a little longer to warm up. She’ll quietly observe her mom interact for a bit until she decides to approach for some love and affection, too. It is extraordinary to witness the endearing dynamic between this beautiful mother and daughter and how much joy they have to offer one lucky family.

This pair will warm your heart and offer a lifetime of cherished memories to share. They are bonded and need to be adopted together. Both would likely fit purr-fectly in most homes, including those with older children, possibly cats, and calm dogs. Goldie is diabetic and will need a home that can manage that. They both have FIV, which is a minor issue.

If you are interested in meeting Goldie and Kate, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!

