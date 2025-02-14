Bethpage Board of Education meeting showcases fine and performing arts

The Bethpage Union Free School District Board of Education held its monthly meeting at Charles Campagne Elementary School on Feb. 11, featuring a presentation of the district’s fine and performing arts programs.

Led by Brent Chiarello, director of fine and performing arts, and Julianne Inghilterra, principal of Charles Campagne, the presentation highlighted the district’s commitment to arts education.

The fine arts program has seen notable success, with 27 students showcasing their work at the prestigious All-County Art Exhibition. An Art Honor Society will be introduced next year. The ceramics program, led by Ms. Cardo, includes a popular ceramics club where students explore their artistic talents.

The music department also had a standout year, with more than 60 students selected for the All-County Music Festival and two students performing at the All-State Festival.

The marching band performed at football games and the Newsday Marching Band Festival and will march in the St. Patrick’s Day and Memorial Day parades. Additionally, the jazz band competed in three events, and the Tri-M Music Honor Society held its induction ceremony. Bethpage alumni returned to perform during the holiday concert.

The drama program, the Masquer’s Guild, recently staged “Into the Woods” at JFK Middle School. Upcoming productions include The Drowsy Chaperone at Bethpage High School and The Lion King Jr., a collaboration between the elementary schools.

The evening culminated with student performances, including a string orchestra, original compositions by the Chrome Lab Club, and a vocal performance by All-County singers, celebrating the district’s artistic talent.