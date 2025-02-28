Dogs, cats and rabbits, oh my! 10 adoptable furry friends looking for a home

This week’s adoption spotlight is packed with adorable cats and dogs just waiting for their forever homes! Plus, there are some exciting events coming up for animal lovers — great opportunities to meet adoptable pets, support local rescues, and connect with fellow pet enthusiasts.

Upcoming Events

North Shore Animal League America is rockin’ 50% off adoption fees on all animals 6 months of age and older (for approved adopters) from Monday, March 3 through Sunday, March 9 at their Port Washington adoption centers in celebration of their 25th Anniversary TOUR FOR LIFE. They will have a tremendous selection of adorable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens available for adoption. Adopt now, and you’ll be helping make room for animals affected by the wildfires in California arriving next week to find permanent homes.

Thursday, March 6, join Professionals & Animal Lovers Show (PALS) for a very special lunch featuring NYS Assemblyman Ed Ra, who will be going over two proposed new pieces of animal welfare legislation. Ra has a history of supporting animal causes, from creating National Pet Fire Safety Day and supporting the anti-puppy mill bill to caring for own personal rescue dog, Carter. There will be a call to action immediately following Ra’s presentation and Q&A. Tickets can be purchased here or by visiting the PALS website.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Special Request* Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Oswald! This healthy, white and black domestic rabbit was brought to the shelter as a stray. Sadly, Oswald and several other bunnies were found abandoned in cold winter temperatures. Despite this heartbreak, he has overcome his rough start with confidence and charm. Oswald’s captivating personality suits his majestic, good looks.

Oswald is an inquisitive and adventurous boy who isn’t shy about expressing his likes and dislikes, and once he trusts you, he can be incredibly affectionate. Oswald is also litter-trained, making him a wonderful companion for a loving home. He would thrive in a spacious environment where he can run, explore, and stretch his legs—small cages simply won’t do for this handsome fellow! Let’s find Oswald the forever home he deserves, where he’ll be cherished as part of a caring family. Contact the Animal Shelter for more information, or complete an application here.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Madras hasn’t had an easy life, first being abandoned to Animal League America’s care, and then losing her next home when her owner could no longer care for her. While these changes put this timid little one-year-old friend in an uncomfortable position, her heart is open to trusting people once again. She loves a thorough head massage, and while she may not solicit attention, she will always warmly accept it. She’s looking for a loving and committed human who’ll provide her with the time and space she needs to feel safe once again.

Fella is the sweetest guy who’s ready for his purrfect forever home! This charming one-year-old has come a long way thanks to the love and care of his human friends here. He’s discovered his love for peaceful vibes, preferring calm companions and enjoying serene moments like watching birds from the window. A tranquil life with a steady routine and cat-experience adults and older children would suit him best. If you’re a birdwatcher or love sharing catnip bubbles, Fella might just be the perfect partner you’ve been looking for!

*Senior Alert* Meesha is a sweet ten-year-old girl who lost everything when her beloved owner passed away. Heartbroken and without a home, she had nowhere to turn — until Animal League America stepped in to keep her safe. Now, she’s waiting for a new beginning, a family to bring her the love and peace she’s been missing.

Feeling safe is new to three-year-old Juvia, a momma cat recently rescued along with her 4 kittens. Her previous life was one of survival, so pampering is completely uncharted territory and something she’s still not sure of. Physical comfort is new, but she’s relishing the relief after suffering from eye pain all her life. Animal League America has given her all the time she needs in a comfortable place where she nestles into cubbies by the window to take in the freshness of her life. Want to be the one to give her tender ear rubs the likes of which she’s never experienced before? Head down and meet this little gal today!

Butter is ready to melt hearts! This eight-month-old terrier mix from Texas is full of love and playful energy! He is a bit picky about his doggie friends, so a meet-and-greet with any resident pups is a must! He’s currently undergoing treatment for heartworm, but with the right family by his side, he’ll be on the road to recovery in no time. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, affectionate companion, Butter might be your perfect match!

Cooper is looking for his perfect match! This two-year-old terrier from Antigua has a one-of-a-kind personality and is searching for a patient, experienced owner to help him thrive. Because he can be a little wary of strangers and new situations, Cooper does best in a home with older kids. With the right guidance, patience, and structure, Cooper will form an unbreakable bond with his forever family.

Pop is ready for her forever home! This sweet and soulful one-year-old Lab mix from Louisiana is looking for an experienced owner who can complete her training. Pop can be a little cautious with new faces, but once she’s comfortable, her loving and loyal personality shines. She flourished in her foster home and is ready to do the same with her future family!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Dinky is a confident and affectionate kitten who loves perching on shoulders like a parrot, surveying his kingdom from above. As the self-proclaimed ruler of his black-and-white, cow-patterned litter, he has a knack for finding the highest vantage points. Playful and adventurous, yet incredibly gentle and friendly, Dinky is also an easygoing lap cat who loves to be held and snuggled.

Tinky is the tiniest of her litter of six, a little ball of energy wrapped in a black-and-white cow-patterned coat. Adventurous and playful, she’s always on the move, yet incredibly affectionate and eager for love. With boundless curiosity and a spirited personality, Tinky brings joy wherever she goes, stealing hearts along the way.

To pre-adopt Dinky or Tinky (or both), complete an adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!