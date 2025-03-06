Long Island Guides Massapequa Special Section Guide to Massapequa: Train Stations Massapequa Park Train Station Massapequa Train Stations Massapequa LIRR Train Station Sunrise Highway and Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Close Never miss a storyNews, events, culture and more — delivered to you. Thank you for subscribing! Email Sign Up Massapequa Park LIRR Train Station Sunrise Highway and Park Boulevard, Massapequa Park, NY 11762 For more guides about things to do on Long Island, click here. About the Author