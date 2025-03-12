Friends of the Glen Cove Youth Bureau accepts $2.5K donation for fundraiser

The Friends of the Glen Cove Youth Bureau have received a $2,500 donation toward their upcoming recreation fundraiser, which will be held at the Crescent Beach Club on Thursday, March 27.

The check was presented by The Great Marques Concours d’Elegance, an annual car showcase led by the Mercedes-Benz Club, BMW Club, and Ferrari Club of America.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck and Spiro Tsirkas, Director of Youth Services and Recreation, accepted the donation on behalf of the bureau.

Louis Palumbo from the Mercedes-Benz Club, Sean Aryai from the Mercedes-Benz Club, and Lawrence Ruisi from the Ferrari Club of America represented the automotive clubs. A representative from the BMW Club was unable to attend the presentation.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation, which will directly benefit youth recreation programs in Glen Cove,” Tsirkas said. “The support from The Great Marques Concours d’Elegance and its organizers highlights their commitment to our community.”

Next year’s event is set for Sunday, September 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Park. It is free to the public and provides a unique opportunity to experience some of the most exquisite automobiles up close.

Submission by the City of Glen Cove