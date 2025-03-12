Glen Cove resident Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews to be recognized as Citizen of the Year

Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews will be recognized as Citizen of the Year by the New Hyde Park-North Shore Elks Lodge No. 2107

Glen Cove resident Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews will be awarded the Citizen of the Year Award by the New Hyde Park-North Shore Elks Lodge No. 2107 on April 6, alongside two of the lodge’s members.

Stevenson-Mathews is the president and founder of the Tribute and Honor Foundation, an organization that supports local veterans and their families.

Since its inception in December 2021, the foundation has supported numerous initiatives across Long Island benefiting veterans and their families. It has also created a scholarship in honor of Korean War veteran Ben Farnan, which recognizes graduating seniors entering the military or military academies.

Additionally, the foundation has honored nearly 40 veterans and veteran supporters through its annual awards ceremony on the first Saturday in February.

Outside of the foundation, Stevenson-Mathews serves as a community engagement officer at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County. He has been honored with the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the VFW Post 347.

Alongside Stevenson-Mathews, Anthony Vitale, who will receive the Lodge’s Officer of the Year Award, and Robert Giglio, who will be posthumously honored as the 2025 Elk of the Year, will be honored.

“Each of these individuals exemplifies the spirit of service and dedication that our Lodge strives to uphold. We are proud to honor their contributions,” said Christopher Petrella, the lodge’s exalted ruler.