Port Washington resident Emma Nadel named Islanders’ Community Hero of the Month

Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte poses with the New York Islanders’ Community Hero of the Month, Emma Nadel, for her work in the community’s volunteer fire house and police force.

At the New York Islanders game on Sunday, March 16, the team recognized Emma Nadel as the Community Hero for March.

Nadel, a longstanding volunteer with the Port Washington Fire Department and a dedicated Police Officer with the Port Washington Police District, was celebrated for her commitment to public service and leadership.

Nadel first joined the volunteer Port Washington Fire Department at 18, dedicating herself to the safety and well-being of her community. Over the past decade, she has steadily risen through the ranks of the Flower Hill Hose Company No. 1, achieving a historic milestone in 2022 when she became the first female fire company captain.

In addition to her firefighting role, Nadel’s passion for public service extends to her work as a police officer with the Port Washington Police District, where she continues making an impact in her community

“Emma’s dedication to both firefighting and law enforcement sets a shining example for us all,” said Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte. “Her leadership, courage, and unwavering commitment to serving others make her an inspiration to everyone in Port Washington. It was my privilege to nominate her for this well-deserved honor.”

Information provided by Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.