Going Places: Give the Gift of Travel Experience

The ParisPass saves time, money and anxiety in visiting high-demand attractions like the “Mona Lisa” at Le Louvre © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, www.goingplacesfarandnear.com

Travel is inevitably a journey of discovery, of self-fulfillment, of personal enhancement and change. It is about doing, engagement, forging relationships, and yes, lifelong memories. Enhance your traveler’s upcoming trip by prearranging a dining experience; a spa visit; admission to a museum, attraction or cultural event; a cooking, baking or jewelry making class; a hot-air balloon ride; rock-climbing adventure; walking tour; bike rental. And what trip doesn’t require some special gear? (If you time it right, you might also be able to benefit from holiday savings.)

PragueCoolPass provides admissions to major sights like Prague Castle and sightseeing cruises © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You can pre-purchase a city-sightseeing pass that provides admissions to the most popular attractions and experiences in cities like Prague (PragueCoolPass.com); Paris (parispass.com); Amsterdam (iamamsterdam.com); Berlin (citypasses.eu); Dresden (getyourguide.com). The added advantage is that the passes help organize the itinerary, provide info on hours, exhibits, save the time of waiting on line and the anxiety of being shut out and even save money over purchasing admissions individually.

Go City sells passes in 25 destinations from major metropolises like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, Singapore, London and New York to oceanfront oases like Sydney and Oahu – 1,500 attractions, tours, and activities worldwide, saving money over purchasing individual tickets, connected on your smart phone (GoCity.com, 800 887 9103).

CityPass (https://www.citypass.com/) has pass programs in numerous US cities and Toronto.

Arrange for your travelers to drive an exotic car, learn to fly, rock climb, skydive, bungee jump, take a hot-air balloon ride. Virgin Experience lists some 5000 different experiences in 122 regions from 600 “best in class” partners that their gift card can be applied to: Go to Food & Wine Gifts, Adventures Experiences and other listings. Easy return, no expiration, free exchange (https://www.virginexperiencegifts.com/action-and-adventure, https://www.virginexperiencegifts.com/ https://www.virginexperiencegifts.com/attractions

Gift certificates from Broadway.com can be redeemed for tickets to any Broadway or Off-Broadway show currently playing in New York City (https://www.broadway.com/gift-certificates/).

You can also purchase “show-stopping holiday gift” theater tickets at discounts at todaytix.com.

Or for that Broadway theater fan, pre-purchase admission to The Museum of Broadway (145 West 45th St. 212-239-6200, or 800-447-7400, www.themuseumofbroadway.com)

Context Travel offers personal walking tours to such enormously popular destinations and sights as the Acropolis in Athens © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Context Travel offers personal walking tours with experts in 60 cities across 6 continents. Skip the line and off-hours access to popular sites in the world’s cultural and historical capitals. Its gift cards can be used for all its travel experiences, including audio guides, walking tours, pre-trip talks, day trips, and shore excursions. Gift cards are redeemable for hundreds of tours and experiences in any city, can be e-delivered immediately or at a future date and can be personalized with your message https://www.contexttravel.com/gift-cards/new

Spafinder.com, a compendium of resorts, wellness centers and day spas, makes it easy to purchase giftcards. At this writing, Spafinder was offering 10% off orders of $100+ and free shipping. Get $30% off purchases of $150+. (Promo code Flash30). https://myspafinder.spagiftcards.com/category/eGift-Cards

Theme parks can be a very, very pricey vacation for families. Gift cards can put the vacation in reach or enhance the experience.

Disney’s gift cards can be purchased in denominations of $25 to $500 and used for “practically” all things Disney – theme park tickets, resort stays, merchandise, dining and experiences at Disney destinations. Redeemable at shopDisney.com, Disney Store locations in the U.S., participating locations at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida, Disneyland® Resort in California, Disney Cruise Line®, and Adventures by Disney®. https://www.disneygiftcard.com/.

Gift a family membership to such wondrous attractions as the American Museum of Natural History © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Also consider gifting some of the really special experiences, like Zookeeper for a Day at Busch Gardens (www.buschgardens.com), or sleepover “Night in the Museum” experiences at places like National Air and Space Museum, International Spy Museum, American Museum of Natural History, Cincinnati Museum Center, California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, or family memberships.

For the skier/snowboarder, consider purchasing lift tickets, lessons, rentals, perhaps even a multi-day, regional or local pass (EpicPass.com, IKONPass.com, snow.com, ski.com). Get Ski Tickets is an online marketplace to purchase date-specific discounted lift tickets, lessons, rentals, group lift tickets and season passes (https://www.getskitickets.com/, 970-233-7040, info@getskitickets.com) and gift certificates (https://www.getskitickets.com/gift-certificates/).

The enchanted Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick, Canada, where one minute you are walking on the sea floor, 30 minutes later you are kayaking through the rocks as you experience the highest tides in the world, is one of the shore excursions available from Shore Excursions Group © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

And cruises may advertise as being “all-inclusive” but shore excursions are costly add-ons. Pre-purchase a shore excursion from Shore Excursions Group which offers 4,000 tours in 300+ ports worldwide, with something for every kind of cruiser, from first-timers to seasoned globetrotters, at 40 percent less than purchasing from the cruiseline.

Fantasy Camp!

There are any number of fantasy camps to satisfy, well, every fantasy. If you can fantasize it, there is likely a fantasy camp to realize it.

Want to play baseball like a major leaguer? There are baseball fantasy camps with teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, Atlanta Braves (mlb.com). For basketball: 76ers Fantasy Camp is the inaugural NBA fantasy camp, www.76ersfantasycamps.com).

Join players from the gold medal winning 1980 USA Hockey Team for this annual Miracle On Ice Fantasy Camp, in magnificent Lake Placid, NY – host city of the historic 1980 Winter Olympic Games. Skate and compete in the 1980 Rink – Herb Brooks Arena where USA conquered the Russians and shocked the sports and political world (actual Miracle on Ice players usually participate!). (https://lakeplacidolympiccenter.com/todo/miracle-on-ice-fantasy-camp/)

Imagine playing hockey on the same rink as the Miracle of Ice 1980s defeat of the Soviet Union! That fantasy comes true during the annual Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp in Lake Placid © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Space Camp, an educational camp on the grounds of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center museum near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama, provides residential and educational programs for children as well as adults on themes such as space exploration, aviation and robotics. There are camps for every age group, even adults! (www.rocketcenter.com/SpaceCamp, camps@rocketcenter.com, 800-637-7223).

Also: Broadway theater (Broadway Fantasy Camp, broadwayfancamp.com), Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, an interactive musical event that takes place in various locations worldwide involving various Rock Stars on various dates (rockcamp.com; gift cards available, https://gift-cards.rockcampevents.com/)

For many, being able to participate in important science research is also a fantasy. Earthwatch Expeditions makes it possible to support important research into global challenges from climate change to human-wildlife coexistence to sustainability, while engaging local communities. It offers more than 40 field research expeditions around the world, with opportunities for teens and adults; no prior experience needed (Earthwatch.org, info@earthwatch.org).

Also Ecology Project International (https://www.ecologyproject.org/travel-programs); GVIUSA (https://www.gviusa.com/blog/how-to-join-research-expeditions-around-the-world/)

Getting There or Coming Here

Ease the coming and going: Southwest is one of the airlines with gift certificate programs. © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You can purchase gift cards on many airlines: the Delta Gift Card is redeemable for any Delta Air Lines flight worldwide and for any Delta Vacations package that includes airfare, no expiration date (https://www.delta.com/us/en/gift-cards/overview). Also Southwest Airlines (no expiration date, fully transferrable, usable for passenger travel, https://www.southwest.com/gift-card/); American Airlines (https://giftcards.aa.com/), United Airlines, British Airways, Air France, KLM, SAS.

Prefer riding the rails to boarding flights? Amtrak gift cards are available in an amount up to $500 with no fees and never expire. Have it emailed or sent through the mail. Redeem for travel online, in the app, by phone or in staffed stations. (May not be used for onboard purchases) https://www.amtrak.com/giftcards

Memberships Have Benefits

Gifting a family membership into such marvelous attractions as the Long Island Children’s Museum promotes more frequent visits and access to special programs © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Gifting family memberships in a favorite museum, zoo, aquarium, preserve, historic site or attraction gives a sense of “ownership” and encourages multiple or multi-day visits as well as giving access to benefits – from special access to events and openings, discounts and promotions, magazines: American Museum of Natural History (members enjoy free admission, special access and previews of new exhibitions, and discounts on purchases with member ID; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chicago Museum of Art, any and every important museum, hall of fame, attraction, zoo such as the Wildlife Conservation Society which operates the Bronx Zoo and Brooklyn Aquarium among others (www.wcs.org).

Smithsonian Institution, not only has an excellent store and catalog of excellent expeditionary trips (Smithsonianstore.com), but I treasure the Smithsonian Magazine, which also provides membership benefits, access to gifts; subscribe to the magazine and get gift subscriptions to share with someone else, smithsonianmag.com). Similarly, National Geographic inspires to pursue your own expedition and also has links to great expeditionary gear; there is also a National Geo Kids edition, to sow the seeds for lifelong adventure. (https://ngmdomsubs.nationalgeographic.com/

Use your gift giving to support organizations like Parks & Trails NY, which each year organizes an eight-day, 400-mile Cycle the Erie supported camping/biking tour along the historic canalway which this year is marking its bicentennial, July 12 – 20 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Also check out the memberships and gift possibilities at: Sierra Club (produces an excellent catalog of trips, sierraclub.org); Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (also check out the trail shop for gear like jerseys, trail guides and such, railstotrails.org), Parks & Trails NY (which hosts the annual Cycle the Erie 8-day, 400-mile camping/biking trip, ptny.org); Audubon Society; Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife Federation (nwf.org); World Wildlife Federation (wwf.org) and Kennedy Space Center (www.kennedyspacecenter.com).

You can also gift membership in a favorite wine club. For example, a gift membership in Dry Creek Vineyard, in the charming Sonoma, California town of Healdsburg, provides insider access to limited-production wines, customizable shipments, VIP invitations to members-only events, Complimentary annual tour for member and guests, complimentary tasting for up to 6 guest, and 20–25% savings on wine and 20% savings on merchandise (707-433-1000 ext. 123, email wineclub@drycreekvineyard.com, drycreekvineyard.com)

Another way to transport a travel experience is to arrange for wine from a winery or destination that the recipient visited or yearns to visit. Besides Dry Creek, we have also really enjoyed the winery and the wine experience at Imagery Estate (imagerywinery.com), and Gundlach Bundschu Winery (gunbun.com) in Sonoma, which also make it easy to gift their wine.

Travel Gear

A gift of some special gear or apparel will add to the enjoyment to an upcoming hiking, camping, biking, outdoors and adventure trip © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Travelers also appreciate the gear, special clothing, photo equipment that a trip (expedition, voyage, journey) entails, but may feel guilty about purchasing or simply tapped out- like sunglasses, hiking poles (one of my favorite things!); hiking/skiing socks; safari hat; packing cubes; day pack; chargers; rain poncho. As they say: there is no bad weather, only bad clothes.

Our favorite go-to outfitters (especially when you catch holiday deals, sales and closeouts): REI (top trending gifts, gifts by activity or price, www.rei.com/s/gifts-for-travelers; sale items https://www.rei.com/c/travel-gear/f/scd-deals, 800-426-4840); LL Bean, 888-610-2326, llbean.com; Sun & Ski, sunandski.com, 866-786-3869 (gift cards available); Eastern Mountain Sports, 888-463-6367, ems.com; Tennis Express (gift guide online, TennisExpress.com), Bass Pro Shops, www.basspro.com; Patagonia (Patagonia.com); Paragon Sports (paragonsports.com). And of course, luggage – one great site Luggageonline.com.

Some trips really benefit from a camera, long lens, or waterproof camera, like this once-in-a-lifetime bucketlist trip snorkeling in the Galapagos © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

What trip doesn’t involve photos! Go beyond the cell phone! B&H Photo consistently has best inventory, prices and holiday specials, efficient delivery, excellent customer service, delivery and return policies – think about memory cards, a point-and-shoot camera for hiking/biking; a mirrorless that packs easily but gives great quality; a long lens for that safari; a waterproof camera for that snorkeling/scuba diving trip (www.bhphotovideo.com), 800.606.6969, 212.444.6615).

Great stocking stuffers so appreciated by travelers are socks for hiking, running, endurance, skiing, biking, hunting, work and lifestyle: Bombas (get 20% off, https://bombas.com/) and Darn Tough (www.darntough.com).

A subscription to a travel magazine like Travel & Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler (holiday sale, digital for $10, print for $20 plus tote, https://www.cntraveler.com/v2/offers/cnt313, cntraveler.com), National Geographic Traveler and National Geographic are a great gift to inspire and inform; there is also a National Geo Kids edition. (https://ngmdomsubs.nationalgeographic.com/

Here’s a unique stocking stuffer: Through Dec. 23, golf clubs delivery service Ship Sticks and ski equipment delivery service ShipSkis are offering a $10 bonus for every $50 spent on gift cards, which are available in $50, $100, $250 and $500 increments. Parent company Ship&Play is offering $10, $20, $40 and $60 bonuses on $50, $100, $200 and $300 gift cards.

