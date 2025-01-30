Cabin fever cures: 3 easy weekend getaways to beat the winter blues

January is a great time for cozy hibernation, but once February rolls around it’s easy to start feeling a little trapped. Vitamin D levels start to decline, the well of new shows and movies to stream starts running dry, and the stir-craziness sets in. Sometimes you can remedy this by bundling up and getting some fresh (but frigid) air at a local park or hiking trail — but even that can wear thin during the wait for warmer weather.

If you and the family are starting to feel that winter melancholy creep in, you may want to consider an easy weekend getaway. It doesn’t have to be all that far away, or even overly expensive, and it can be a powerful ally in your battle against the cold weather blues.

There are tons of places all not too far from the island (and some right here on it) that can provide a much-needed mental reset this winter. For a few great examples, take a look at this winter getaway guide.

Hunter, New York: A Classic Upstate Hideaway

Situated up among the Catskill Mountains, Hunter is a highly renowned ski destination. However, you don’t need to ski at all to have a fantastic weekend in this gorgeous mountain town. It offers the authentic Upstate New York experience, and it’ll only take you a few hours to get there.

What to Do

Hunter Mountain is the main attraction up there, which will make your itinerary a simple one if your family is into skiing and snowboarding. If not, then you might still want to consider Hunter Mtn Snow Tubing (67-73 Liftside Drive, 518-263-4223, huntermtn.com). The Bubly Tubing Park is a ton of fun for all ages and it doesn’t require any of the training that skiing and snowboarding do.

If you’re looking for a mix of adrenaline and gorgeous scenery, consider New York Zipline Adventures (64 Klein Avenue). They offer the largest zipline canopy tour in North America, and the second longest zipline in the world: a 4.6 mile, up to 50 mph ride through the Catskills.

For some indoor entertainment, there’s Mountain Cinema (7971 Main Street, 518-263-4702, catskillmtn.org), a three-screen theater offering mainstream family-friendly movies, Oscar-nominated films, independent art house stuff, and everything in between.

There’s also Orpheum Performing Arts Center (6050 Main Street, Tannersville, 518-263-2063), a 247-seat theater in nearby Tannersville that offers everything from symphony orchestras to modern dance to rock shows and more.

Where to Eat

There’s a brewery on every corner in upstate New York these days, which is a great thing for beer lovers, but also an underrated development for those who enjoy popular bar foods with a little elevated flair. You’ll find plenty of both at Hunter Mountain Brewery (7267 Rt. 23A, 518-263-3300, hmbcatskills.com).

For those interested in unique cocktails and wonderful wines to go with a broad beer selection, Jagerberg Beer Hall & Alpine Tavern (7722 Main Street, 518-628-5188, jagerberghall.com) is a great option. They’ve got an awesome German-Austrian inspired food menu to pair with your drink of choice.

If you’re looking for a more high end Catskills dining experience, The Prospect at Scribner’s (13 Scribner Hollow Road, 518-628-5150, scribnerslodge.com/prospect). Their New American menu was crafted by Chef Alejandro Reyes Herrera, a Mexican-born culinary artist with Michelin Star-restaurant experience

Where to Stay

You’ve got a range of choices when it comes to accommodations in Hunter. The best part is that whether you’re looking for affordability and convenience or total luxury and amenities, there’s something both reasonable and beautiful for you.

Hunter Lodge (7433 Main Street, 518-441-0523) offers gorgeous accommodations with a simultaneously rustic and modern vibe. It’s also got a retro-style ski lodge and a tavern with fantastic food and drink.

Hotel Vienna (107 NY-296, Windham, 518-734-5300, thehotelvienna.com) is a beautiful, affordable, dog-friendly little spot about 15 minutes away from Hunter Mountain. It’s family-owned and operated since 1985 and it offers a number of amenities including an indoor pool, barrel sauna, bonfire areas, movie nights, board games, and more.

Scribner’s Catskill Lodge (13 Scribner Hollow Road, 518-628-5130, scribnerslodge.com) offers both beautiful rooms and luxury cabins to go with its many amenities. Some of those amenities include an ice skating rink, library, lounge, sauna, seasonally-open pool, restaurant, and kid’s area.

New Haven, Connecticut: The Other Haven for Pizza

New Yorkers take great pride in our pizza. After all, it is in fact the best on planet earth. However, you may be surprised to learn that Connecticut is no slouch in this department, either. They’ve got several world class pizzerias of their own, and New Haven is home to several of them.

Of course, that’s not all there is to do in this beautiful town. New Haven is home to Yale University, meaning it’s got the recreation and entertainment offerings of a college town to go with Ivy League-caliber culture and history. It’s also only a bit more than two hours away from most parts of Long Island thanks to the Port Jeff ferry.

What to Do

There’s an incredible number of winter-friendly things to do in New Haven, particularly if you’re a fan of museums and art galleries. There’s the New Haven Museum (114 Whitney Ave., 203-562-4183, newhavenmuseum.org) which has been preserving the rich history of New Haven through art, artifacts, photographs, and more since 1862. Then right up the road there’s the Yale Peabody Museum (170 Whitney Ave., 203-432-8987, peabody.yale.edu). This free museum offers everything from Babylonian artifacts to a massive bug collection to an impressive dinosaur fossil display and more.

Like the Peabody Museum, Yale University Art Gallery (1111 Chapel Street, 203-432-0601, artgallery.yale.edu) is also totally free. There you’ll find a stunning collection of 189,974 works of art both modern and ancient. In March, the Yale Center for British Art (1080 Chapel Street, 203-432-2800, britishart.yale.edu will be reopening for the first time in two years following a huge conservation project. The gallery contains the largest collection of British art not found in the UK.

For some family-friendly entertainment, check out the Shubert Theatre (247 College Street, 203-562-5666, www.shubert.com). The over-100-year-old New Haven landmark offers Broadway plays, live music, and kid-friendly entertainment throughout the year. For something more active, there’s the It Adventure Ropes Course (40 Sargent Drive, 204-812-9981, www.itatjordans.com) The world’s largest indoor ropes course is an exciting way for the whole family to spend a winter afternoon. There’s even a mini version for kids under four feet tall.

What to Eat

New Haven is renowned for their pizza, and considered by some to be the place where the American version of this legendary Italian dish was born. While there are many other amazing restaurants in the area, you’d be missing out on an essential aspect of the region if you didn’t try some of their unique style of pizza, referred to locally as “apizza” and pronounced “ah-beets.”

Perhaps the number one spot to enjoy New Haven’s thin-crusted, gently charred, elegantly simple slice is Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (157 Wooster Street, 203-865-5762, pepespizzeria.com). This 100-year-old pizzeria is one of the oldest in the country. It’s an American institution.

There are plenty of other options out there, too. Modern Apizza (874 State Street, 203-776-5306, modernapizza.com) and Sally’s Apizza (237 Wooster Street, 203-624-5271, sallysapizza.com) are two other legendary spots that join Frank Pepe in the New Haven-style pizza Holy Trinity. Then there’s BAR (254 Crown Street, 203-495-8924, barnightclub.com) which is renowned for its mashed potato pie and doubles as a dance club/music venue after dark.

Where to Stay

New Haven has some beautiful, luxurious accommodations to choose from, many of which are particularly fairly priced this time of year.

The Blake Hotel (9 High Street, 203-390-5252, theblakenewhaven.com) is a historic boutique hotel with fantastic amenities, off-the-charts aesthetics, and a wonderful restaurant on premises.

Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale (155 Temple Street, 203-772-6664) offers a similarly luxurious experience that also includes a full-service fitness center, scenic walking paths, and a beautiful coffee shop.

Downtown Northport, Long Island: Dinner, a Show, and Much More

You don’t necessarily have to leave the island to have a bona fide weekend getaway this winter. Downtown Northport has long been regarded as a North Shore gem, but in recent years it has become something even more than that. With the opening of the Northport Hotel directly across from the Engeman Theatre on Main Street this time capsule town has become the perfect mini vacation destination.

What to Do

First things first, take a look at the John W. Engeman Theatre (250 Main Street, 631-261-2900, engemanthetare.com) schedule. This beautiful, historic theatre offers Broadway-level performances of renowned musicals all year long. Some of the shows they’re putting on in the coming months include Heartbreak Hotel, WAITRESS the Musical, and South Pacific. There isn’t a bad seat in the house and there’s always fantastic themed cocktails at the bar beforehand.

Right across the harbor, just a few minutes away in neighboring Centerport is the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium (180 Little Neck Road, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org). Located on William Vanderbilt II’s former estate, this Long Island landmark offers walking tours of the Vanderbilt Mansion, exhibits of the former owner’s various collections, a planetarium and rooftop observatory, and regular events throughout the year.

Downtown Northport also offers a shopping experience that’s hard to come by these days. Uniquely charming locally-owned shops like Heartichoke (145 Main Street, 631-754-8493), Artisan House (80 Main Street, 631-261-3800, artisanhousenorthport.com), and Einstein’s Attic (79 Main Street, 631-261-7464, shopeinsteinsattic.com) are still thriving down there.

There are also several art galleries to peruse, including LaMantia Gallery (127 Main Street, 631-754-84140), Haven Gallery (50 Main Street, 631-757-0500, havengallery.com), and The Firefly Artists (90 Main Street, 631-651-5545, thefireflyartists.com).

What to Eat

The small strip of Main Street and its intersection with Woodbine Avenue are absolutely packed with high-quality eateries.

Shipwreck Diner (46 Main Street, 631-754-1797, nptshipwreck.com) is a local icon that’s been around for more than a century. Their biscuits and gravy, skirt steak, and eggs benedict are all top tier menu items.

Skippers (34 Main Street, 631-261-3589, skippersnpt.com) and Feed and Grain (73 Main Street, 631-651-2684, thefeedandgrain.com) are two other Northport staples with decades of good rapport with the locals. They both offer a broad range of high-quality American fare.

The perfect pairing for your dinner and a show experience, however, is at The Northport Hotel (225 Main Street, 631-628-7000, thenorthporthotel.com). The recently opened boutique hotel is directly across the street from the Engeman Theatre and it offers a luxury dining experience in its very own restaurant.

Where to Stay

In Northport, there’s really only one place to stay: the aforementioned Northport Hotel (225 Main Street, 631-628-7000, thenorthporthotel.com). This 26-room luxury boutique hotel is a beautiful anachronism on modern-day Long Island that, much like the town it resides in, can transport you back to simpler times.

With a hotel room directly across from the Engeman Theatre and situated right on Main Street, you couldn’t ask for better accommodations for your mini weekend getaway that doesn’t even require you to leave the island.