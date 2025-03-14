12 adorable, adoptable friends feeling lucky this St. Patty’s Day

March 23 is National Puppy Day, a celebration of all things cute and canine! This day serves as a reminder that shelters and rescues often take in puppies who have been abandoned, surrendered, or born into unfortunate circumstances. If you’ve been thinking about adding a puppy to your family, now is the perfect time to adopt! If you’re more of a cat purr-son, read on to learn about some fabulous felines who would love to make your home theirs!

Available for adoption through Private Rescue

Looking for twice the fun, love, and cuddles? Dale & Brennan are an adorable pair of 1-year-old Chihuahua mix brothers who are looking for a forever home together! These sweet boys are neutered, up to date on shots, and full of love for everyone they meet—adults, kids, dogs, and even cats!

They’d make a wonderful addition to any family and are doing great with their housebreaking training. Since they’re so bonded, we’d love to see them stay together. There is a small adoption fee to help cover their neutering. Interested in adopting these lovable brothers? Call 631-882-3979 or email lea02171@gmail.com for more information today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

You may wonder why someone so lovely as nine-month-old Rincona from Puerto Rico would trade the balmy weather for our more seasonal climate. The truth is her life in Puerto Rico left much to be desired for this sweet stray. Time outside may have contributed to her being FIV+. A safe life indoors will provide her with the wonderful future she deserves. Rincona is grateful to have her second start to life; all she needs is a faithful companion to guide her through her new chapter!

There’s nothing prickly about Porcupine! This sweet one-year-old boy from West Virginia has all the good looks and purrfect purrsonality you’ve been hoping for in your next family member. Although he is FIV+, Animal League America has assured him that indoor living will lead to a wonderfully ordinary life. Spend some time with Porcupine and you’re sure to become his number one fan!

Beautiful Noche had a rough start but found her way to safety and love with us. She was hesitant to accept human connections at first, but this tender-hearted lady soon melted from the attention given to her and began to enjoy indoor living. Noche is fortunate to have landed in our hands after a time in an overcrowded municipal shelter. Vets are covering her minor medical condition, keratoconjunctivitis (chronic dry eye) for life through our Pet Health Centers, offering her a great opportunity for a comfy life.

Expect Noche to greet you at the door, wait for treats and a good round of wand play before relaxing into a head rub with the knowledge that the life she’s sharing with you was worth waiting for! She’d like to express her gratitude furever, starting with the family that adopts her as the only pet in the home.

Zoinks! Scoob is a lovable two-year-old hound mix from Georgia with a heart full of affection. Great with all ages, he’s a perfect family companion! A meet-and-greet with the whole family is recommended to ensure a good match. With his friendly, curious nature, Scoob is ready to bring energy and love into your home!

Randy is a handsome two-year-old Shepherd mix from Louisiana! Randy has had a tough time adjusting here and would thrive in a calm, loving home. He adores the outdoors and enjoys quality time with our volunteers. Randy needs a quieter neighborhood with a fully fenced yard to help him feel secure. He can be nervous and a bit stubborn, so an experienced owner who can provide strong leadership is essential. Older children and all family members—including any dogs—should meet Randy before adoption to ensure a perfect match.

Shy but oh-so-sweet, Patsy is a seven-month-old Collie mix from Louisiana looking for a loving, patient forever home! She’s a bit timid and thrives in a quiet neighborhood with a fully fenced yard. Patsy does well with older children and a confident dog sibling that’ll show her the ropes.

Darby is a three-year-old Puggle mix from Georgia with a heart full of love! He’s great with kids and would thrive in a family that can give him lots of attention. Since he’s undergoing heartworm treatment, he’ll need a little extra care—but is well on his way to recovery. Think Darby could be your new best friend? Visit our Port Washington campus today!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Freddie is a striking black cat with a captivating presence. His sleek, dark fur and handsome features make him truly stand out. Affectionate yet fiercely independent, Freddie has a strong, confident purr-sonality that commands attention.

In the early morning, he gets the zoomies, dashing from room to room in bursts of playful energy. Though he can be quick to react and easily startled, he balances his boldness with moments of tenderness — curling up on a lap, lounging beside you, and happily soaking up chin scratches and belly rubs. While he may be shy at first, Freddie forms deep bonds with those he trusts, offering his affection generously once he feels secure. He would thrive as the king of his castle, preferring to be the only pet in the home.

To adopt Freddie, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week, Ash and Ember! This stunning brother-sister duo is estimated to be approximately seven years old. Ash (male) and Ember (female) both boast beautiful brown tabby coats with adorably unique flecks of white patching. They found their way to the shelter after years of living in a home crowded with many other cats. Nothing would make these inseparable siblings happier than bringing warmth and sparkle to one lucky family’s heart and home.

Ash and Ember’s sweet and loving nature shines through to everyone lucky enough to meet them! While they may be a little shy at first, a gentle touch and a little patience are all it takes to earn their trust—and once you do, you’ll have two lifelong cuddle buddies. Not only are they absolutely stunning, but they’re also incredibly sweet, playful, and full of charm. Get ready for double the purrs, lap naps, and snuggles with this adorable duo! These two will keep you entertained for hours with their playful antics, filling your home with laughter, love, and endless joy. Ash and Ember are guaranteed to brighten your world!

Ash and Ember would thrive in most homes, including a family with other cats, older children and possibly dogs. They are a brother and sister who have never been separated and would do best if adopted together. If you are interested in meeting Ash and Ember, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!