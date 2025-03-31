Locust Valley Library circulation increases 21.6%, proposes $1.8M budget

The Locust Valley Library is located at 170 Buckram Road in Locust Valley

Locust Valley Library has proposed a $1.8 million budget for 2025-26 after its circulation increased by 21.3% in the past two years and foot traffic has grown by 6%.

“The rise in circulation really reflects a strong connection between the library, its staff and the Locust Valley community,” said Nadine Buccilli, the library’s director.

Buccilli said in 2022, the library’s circulation averaged 2,500 items per month. In 2024, that number increased to approximately 3,000 items per month. On an annual basis, this showcases a leap from approximately 30,000 books in 2022 to 36,000 books in 2024.

Buccilli said this increase only reflects physical books taken out and does not indicate checkouts from Libby and Kanopy, which offer digital books and movies, respectively. She said so-called physical formats — books, journals, newspapers, magazines, maps and artifacts that can be borrowed — account for approximately 75% of the library’s total circulation, which indicates that patrons enjoy physically visiting to the library.

Buccilli said the library’s most popular genre is juvenile fiction, with adult fiction falling closely behind, and that the busiest month tends to be July.

“We’ve been focused on growing with our readers: anticipating popular items, meeting high demand hold requests and listening,” she said.

But the library has grown in more than just its circulation. Buccilli said foot traffic has increased 6%, with over 51,000 visitors in 2024. She said some patrons come to browse shelves, attend programming or work in the building’s study space. Buccilli said program attendance has grown in the past year, especially at author visits, book clubs, crafting and cooking classes, exercise programs and children’s and teen events.

“Just like our patrons, we are constantly evolving and learning and adding dynamic offerings to our calendar,” she said.

Looking ahead, Buccilli said the increase in circulation and foot traffic will dictate the library’s budget.

“We’re investing more in high-demand materials, especially bestsellers and large print books, to help reduce wait times and meet community interest,” she said.

The library has proposed a $1.8 million budget for 2025-2026, an approximate $66,000 increase from last year. Buccilli said the library is looking to improve the building’s space, adding new study and meeting rooms and more comfortable seating.

Buccilli said the staff continues to make the space inviting and anticipates new partnerships in the upcoming budget season.

“I must mention that this is all possible because of the energy and heart of the amazing library staff and supportive board,” Buccilli said.

“We are working hard to keep the momentum,” she said. “We’ve seen steady, consistent growth in checkouts, and we’re incredibly proud.”