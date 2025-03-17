Uniondale Library hosts ‘Reflections on Abstraction’ art exhibition

The Uniondale Public Library is showing a special exhibition for Women’s History Month featuring artwork by fine artist Marcia Odle-McNair. The exhibition, titled “Reflections on Abstraction,” features colorful paintings and mixed media works of art that are breathtaking and beautiful.

Marcia Odle-McNair is a visual artist, curator, author, and educator. She has shown her artwork in solo and group exhibitions throughout New York, Long Island and across the United States. Odle-McNair began her training in the fine arts at Pratt Institute and earned BFA and MFA Degrees from Hunter College.

This solo exhibition at the Uniondale Library shows Odle-McNair’s unique approach to exploring the interactions of color and design with various series with titles such as “Rhythm of Colors” and “Midnight Magic,” that span over 40 years. In this exhibition, viewers will take in 42 works of art showing an array of colors designed to awaken the senses and question one’s perception.

Marcia Odle-McNair is a member of the Huntington Arts Council, the Long Island Black Artist Association, the Long Island Arts Council, the Babylon Arts Council and is on the Board of Directors for Westbury Arts Gallery.



Immerse yourself in a world of vibrant colors and inspiring designs as you view this outstanding exhibition.

Her artwork will be on display at the Uniondale Library until March 28.

