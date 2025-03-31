North Shore real estate market sees high-end sales with diverse property offerings

The North Shore of Long Island recently saw a range of impressive home sales, reflecting the area’s diverse market and appeal. From a luxurious new construction in Upper Brookville to a charming Colonial in Glen Cove and a cozy apartment in Great Neck, the region continues to captivate buyers with its blend of modern amenities and classic charm.

$5.65 million sale in Upper Brookville

On March 20, a new construction home in Upper Brookville closed for $5,650,000, marking a notable transaction in the region. This sprawling estate, located at 3 Donna Drive, offers six bedrooms and nine bathrooms across a massive 7,000 square feet of living space. The home offers buyers a chance to personalize their dream residence in one of the North Shore’s most prestigious communities. Situated on two acres, the property features a heated, in-ground saltwater pool, an outdoor cabana and a beautifully designed interior with marble baths.

The home’s layout includes expansive living areas, including a great room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a pantry.

For those who enjoy entertaining, a home office suite, wet bar and full basement provide ample space. The property also boasts an attached garage and a cul-de-sac location, making it both private and serene. This luxurious property combines modern construction with classic colonial style, offering a high-end living experience for its new owners.

Listed by and bought with Tracey Kupferberg and Lindsay Kupferberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Charming colonial in Glen Cove sells for $795,000

On March 21, a three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial home at 17 Barlow Avenue in Glen Cove sold for $795,000. This home combines timeless Colonial features with modern updates, offering an ideal space for families or professionals looking for a move-in-ready home. Recent upgrades include new vinyl siding, insulation and gutters, as well as smart home features such as Nest thermostats and Ring flood lighting.

The home’s open layout includes a spacious living room, formal dining room and a cozy den/home office that opens to a newly built deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. The granite kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, serves as the heart of the home. Additional highlights include a renovated bathroom, updated flooring and a three-car garage with ample storage.

Listed by Damian Ross at Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty and bought with Elizabeth P. Luciano and Jean Marie Stalzer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Great Neck apartment sells for $300,000

In a slightly different segment of the North Shore market, a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment at 1 E. Mill Drive in Great Neck sold for $300,000 on March 19.

This top-floor unit has been beautifully renovated and includes desirable features such as a private one-car garage with custom built-in storage shelves, hardwood floors and granite countertops. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that opens into the living room, creating an ideal space for relaxing or entertaining guests.

This apartment, located within a community that boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts and a dog run, is well-suited for those seeking convenience and an active lifestyle. The proximity to local parks, schools and a short commute to New York City further enhances the property’s appeal. The Great Neck district offers an affordable LIRR fare for commuters, making this a prime option for city professionals.

Listed by Jonathan Minerick of HomeCoin.com and bought with Una Kim at JC Cornerstone Realy and Management