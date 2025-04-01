Mayhem Long Island rocks the stage for Autism Awareness Month

Mayhem Long Island is a band composed of neurodivergent musicians who have been breaking barriers and proving that music is for everyone.

Established in 2015 when Brian and Xavier realized that if they combine their talents, the sky’s the limit, the band has now become a symbol of inclusion and artistic expression. Since then, Brian and Xavier continued to jam and invited a few friends to tag along. Now, they have eight members and are ready to show out.

Now, in celebration of Autism Awareness Month, the band is taking their talents on the road with their “Mayhem LI X: A Decade of Mayhem” tour. The tour is set to kick off on April 3, with a concert at the Performing Arts State at Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal. The group is set to hit the stage at 4 p.m. Two days later, on April 5, the squad will perform again at DOX in Island City. That event will start at 3 p.m. Finally, on April 8, Mayhem LI will host their last concert at the Dave & Buster’s location in Westbury, NY.

For band members, Mayhem LI is more than just a musical group; it is a tight-knit community that is seeping with confidence, friendships and creativity. Over the past decade, the band has defied expectations and proved that neurodivergent musicians belong on the main stage. By taking their talents to high-visibility venues, Mayhem LI is raising awareness for autism acceptance and the importance of supporting neurodivergent artists.

To learn more about Mayhem Long Island and all the band members, visit their page.

