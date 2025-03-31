Matchmaking service gives hope for people on the autism spectrum

Awkward silences — we’ve all been there. Whether on a first date or meeting someone for the first time, those uncomfortable pauses are unavoidable. But for individuals on the autism spectrum or with other forms of neurodivergence, these moments can feel overwhelming, making it even harder to form lasting relationships.

A local matchmaking service, founded by Long Island therapist Jill Schieber, has stepped in to try and help. In her nearly 40 years of experience as a therapist, Schieber saw firsthand the difficulties neurodivergent people face when trying to build relationships.

“They were very, very lonely,” she said. Observing how isolation impacted her clients, she eventually felt compelled to take action.

Her company, called Matchmaking For the Socially Challenged, launched in 2022 and provides matchmaking and coaching services for individuals looking for either a romantic or platonic relationship.

Schieber and her team take a hands-on approach, personally meeting with clients to understand their interests before making matches. There are no app algorithms at play here — just real human thought.

In addition to matchmaking, her team also offers coaching sessions where clients can talk through their social challenges and practice conversational skills to build their confidence. Sometimes, a team member will sit in on a date to help keep the conversation flowing.

The company provides two options for membership. The basic one, starting at $295 per year, includes a consultation to create a profile and notifications if a potential match is found. They also offer a premium membership, starting at $5850 per year, for those seeking more personalized guidance.

There is also a free database where clients can enter their profile information and potentially will be notified if they have a match.

Schieber says that while her immediate goal is to create connections between people, it’s also to show those who have struggled with socializing that there is hope. She wants anyone to know that meaningful connections with people are possible, no matter what challenges you may face.

Her first success story involved a young man who was searching for someone to take to his prom. Schieber found someone compatible, and while the prom night itself was memorable for the client and his family, the best part, Schieber said, has been watching the pair remain friends.

“The mothers have just told me that their lives have changed because of it,” she said.