Long Island Ducks Welcome Their Nine Millionth Fan

Despite beginning play in the Atlantic League in its third year of existence (2000), the Long Island Ducks became the first team in the division to reach the nine millionth fan milestone. The Ducks are the Atlantic League’s all time leader in sold out crowds (707). They have led the Atlantic league in attendance 17 times overall since entering the division, and have led all MLB partner leagues in attendance for each of the past three seasons.

5-year-old Ethan Oldham was the recipient of a bevy of gifts as reward for being the Ducks’ nine millionth fan. The Ducks gifted him a personalized jersey featuring “9 Million” as the name on the back and the number “24”, VIP tickets, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch, which Ethan took without hesitation, and P.C. Richard and Son presented him and his family with a $1,000 gift card to use at any P.C. Richard and Son location. Sheldon Ellison, General Manager of the Levittown P.C. Richard & Son location, was in attendance to deliver the prize.

The game itself was fit for the big occasion. It turned out to be a barn burner in Central Islip, with the Ducks coming up just short against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, 8-6. It was the first of a three game series. Staten Island’s center fielder Nate Scantlin, was the star of the show going four for five with three RBIs. The Ducks’ valiant fight was led by first baseman Frank Schwindel, from Livingston, New Jersey. Schwindel was three for four with two RBIs.

The celebration of the Ducks’ nine millionth fan won’t be the last exciting theme night of the summer in Long Island. June 20 will be Superhero Night, July 10 will be Irish Heritage Night, and July 27 will have a post game fireworks show. As the season winds down in August, the Ducks will show love to the fans with a Fan Appreciation Night on August 4 and Fan’s Choice Night on August 20.