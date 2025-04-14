Quantcast
Education

Inside the WWII Armor Experience: suit up, roll out and relive history in Old Bethpage

WWII historians and reenactors bring the story to life at Old Bethpage Village Restoration.
There are few places where you can step into the boots of history, but the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage offers exactly that—and more. I recently had the unforgettable opportunity to participate in their WWII Armor Experience, and from the moment I arrived, it was clear this would be no ordinary museum visit.

The tanks assembled at the museum entrance at 0700 hours.Christy Hinko

We started by suiting up in authentic World War II uniforms—helmets, jackets, boots, and all. As soon as the gear went on, the world around us began to shift.

It was a long ride into the “French” countryside.Christy Hinko

The past wasn’t something we were learning about; it was something we were stepping into. After a detailed mission briefing, we were assigned to real WWII tanks, our roles explained by the incredible team of historians and volunteers who would be guiding us through the experience.

Behind enemy lines in the “French countryside” at Old Bethpage Village Restoration with the Museum of American ArmorChristy Hinko

“You are invited to take the lead as you probe enemy defenses, surrounded by what could very well be the French countryside of some 70 years ago,” we were told. And they weren’t exaggerating.

The foot patrol soldiers are on the lookout for the enemy.Christy Hinko

The rolling fields and winding paths of Old Bethpage Village Restoration became the perfect stand-in for wartime France.

WWII historians and reenactors bring the story to life at Old Bethpage Village Restoration.Christy Hinko

Presented with a tactical challenge to confront a potential ambush, we were outfitted with period gear, placed atop WWII armor, and sent back in time with living historians as we explored the hidden dangers lurking beyond each bend in the road.

Americans and allied forces had an awesome show of armored force.Christy Hinko

Our mission was to roll out at dawn alongside Allied forces, scanning the landscape for enemy positions and responding to sudden encounters. The museum’s reenactment team had crafted a scenario that was incredibly realistic—well-scripted, tightly coordinated, and full of surprises.

Americans and allied forces had an awesome show of armored force.Christy Hinko

From interpreting signals from local “villagers” to navigating through tight, wooded areas where enemy forces might lie in wait, every moment felt authentic and charged with adrenaline.

A full armored battle broke out in the fields of “France.”Christy Hinko

The Armor Experience isn’t just a ride or a show—it’s a full immersion into the bravery, strategy, and uncertainty soldiers faced on the battlefield. It’s history you can feel, hear, and move through.

Behind enemy lines in the “French countryside” at Old Bethpage Village Restoration with the Museum of American ArmorChristy Hinko

If you’ve ever wanted to step into the pages of history, don’t miss your chance. The next Armor Experience is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. at the Museum of American Armor, located at 1303 Round Swamp Rd. in Old Bethpage. Visit www.museumofamericanarmor.com to learn more and to register.

