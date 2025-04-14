Inside the WWII Armor Experience: suit up, roll out and relive history in Old Bethpage

There are few places where you can step into the boots of history, but the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage offers exactly that—and more. I recently had the unforgettable opportunity to participate in their WWII Armor Experience, and from the moment I arrived, it was clear this would be no ordinary museum visit.

We started by suiting up in authentic World War II uniforms—helmets, jackets, boots, and all. As soon as the gear went on, the world around us began to shift.

The past wasn’t something we were learning about; it was something we were stepping into. After a detailed mission briefing, we were assigned to real WWII tanks, our roles explained by the incredible team of historians and volunteers who would be guiding us through the experience.

“You are invited to take the lead as you probe enemy defenses, surrounded by what could very well be the French countryside of some 70 years ago,” we were told. And they weren’t exaggerating.

The rolling fields and winding paths of Old Bethpage Village Restoration became the perfect stand-in for wartime France.

Presented with a tactical challenge to confront a potential ambush, we were outfitted with period gear, placed atop WWII armor, and sent back in time with living historians as we explored the hidden dangers lurking beyond each bend in the road.

Our mission was to roll out at dawn alongside Allied forces, scanning the landscape for enemy positions and responding to sudden encounters. The museum’s reenactment team had crafted a scenario that was incredibly realistic—well-scripted, tightly coordinated, and full of surprises.

From interpreting signals from local “villagers” to navigating through tight, wooded areas where enemy forces might lie in wait, every moment felt authentic and charged with adrenaline.

The Armor Experience isn’t just a ride or a show—it’s a full immersion into the bravery, strategy, and uncertainty soldiers faced on the battlefield. It’s history you can feel, hear, and move through.

If you’ve ever wanted to step into the pages of history, don’t miss your chance. The next Armor Experience is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. at the Museum of American Armor, located at 1303 Round Swamp Rd. in Old Bethpage. Visit www.museumofamericanarmor.com to learn more and to register.