Veteran to open new Hammer & Nails spas for men in Woodbury, Manhasset, Carle Place

Ex-military man Gray Bowman is looking to make men more comfortable in a spa.

The former Navy SEAL is opening New York’s first Hammer & Nails franchisees, a national self-described chain for total man care in Woodbury, Manhasset and Carle Place.

The shops, which offer beer, whiskey, and cocktails during haircuts as well as hand and foot care, waxes, beard maintenance, massages, shaves and luxury treatments, are tailored to men in their own environment.

“I’ve always loved going to barbershops. I always try to find the best barber shop in town and I get mani-pedis semi regularly,” Bowman said. “But the biggest barrier to entry for me was always I had to go into a place that I kind of felt uncomfortable in. I didn’t do that kind of thing as often as I would have otherwise,” he added, referencing the fact that many spas and self-care practices are geared toward women.

Some of the shop’s more comprehensive treatments have names like the Sports Pedicure offering sore muscle relief, the Big Daddy Experience, Luxe 24k Haircut Experience offering razor outlines, warm lavender towels and a 24k gold skin mask, the Hops and Cider Experience described as the beer lover’s bliss, and the Milk and Honey, a moisturizing focused mani-pedi treatment with coconut milk and honey infused products.

He expects the Woodbury location to open later this year and for his Manhasset and Carle Place locations to follow in 2026 and 2027. Though the business is aimed at men, he emphasized that women are just as welcome in the space.

Bowman said he was inspired to open the locations in New York after visiting a Hammer & Nails location in Nevada while staying there to care for his father, who had dementia.

“I would see myself going there at least once a month,” Bowman said. “I even took my dad before he passed. He never had a mani-pedi. He was never a guy that was into that kind of stuff. He hated getting massages. But he enjoyed it. He came out with a smile on his face.”

The shops operate on both a drop-in and subscription basis, he said, where men can make a one-off appointment for any service or pay a monthly membership fee at one of three levels: The Classic Club, which includes two class services per month; VIP Club, which includes three premium services; or Club Luxe, which includes unlimited services and a guest pass.

He said he also wanted to open the businesses in order to give men a sense of community.

“I want to have whiskey-tasting events or partner with local businesses to bring people from the community in and give them space to hang out and enjoy themselves in a comfortable environment,” Bowman said.

He said he encourages men who might be a little skeptical to give the place a try.

“You’re gonna have to have to get a haircut anyway. Why not come in and check us out?” Bowman said. “And, you know, if you’ve never had a mani-pedi, this is a great place to do it. Come in, have a cocktail or a beer, sit back and get your feet nice and smooth and shiny.”