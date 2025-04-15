2 men convicted of 2023 Valley Stream gang murder: DA

Two 23-year-old men were convicted of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man and injuring three others outside a party in Valley Stream in August 2023 in an episode involving gang violence, the Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

Kyle Matthews and Isaiah Gonzalez, both 23, were found guilty of murder in the second degree, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday, April 10, Donnelly said. She said Kenny Greene, 24, was acquitted of conspiracy.

“This case is yet another tragic reminder of the kind of devastation gang violence wreaks in our community,” Donnelly said in a news release. “These defendants meticulously plotted to murder a member of a rival group in their community. As a result, a young life was taken in the name of gang warfare.”

The trial began March 17. Matthews and Gonzalez are due back for sentencing on May 9, when they face a potential maximum sentence of 65 years to life in prison, Donnelly said.

On Aug. 21, 2023 a party attended by individuals associated with the Crips gang was held on Ocean Avenue in Valley Stream when about 8:22 p.m., Matthews and Gonzalez approached the venue and fired at least eight gunshots from two pistols, Donnelly said.

Donnelly said the shots were fired towards a group of partygoers outside the venue. She said Deandre Carter, 20, was struck in the left side of his chest, which shattered his rib cage and pierced his heart and left lung. Carter later “succumbed to his injuries,” the DA said.

Three others, including a 12-year-old at the time, were struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Donnelly said.

Donnelly’s office said there is video footage of the two convicted men driving a Mercedes-Benz near the vicinity of the venue prior to the shooting.

Donnelly said Matthews was arrested on Sept. 6, 2023, and Gonzalez was arrested on Sept. 8, 2023, both by members of the New York Police Department.

“We cannot and will not stand for this type of brutality on our streets, and my office remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to prevent these senseless acts of violence,” Donnelly said in a release