Hofstra alums honor late band director Gina Pellettiere with musical tribute

Gina Pellettiere was known for having the most fun wherever she went.

On the evening of May 3, the stage at Hofstra University’s Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater will come alive with music, memory and emotion as more than 50 alumni join current students to perform “Eternal Trailblazer,” a new wind ensemble piece honoring the late Gina Pellettiere—a beloved music educator, conductor and friend to many in Long Island’s band community.

Composed by acclaimed film and wind composer Rossano Galante, “Eternal Trailblazer” was commissioned in memory of Pellettiere, who earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from Hofstra University.

She served as Farmingdale High School’s band director for 18 years before her life was tragically cut short in a bus crash in September 2023. The accident also claimed the life of retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari and left dozens of students injured.

To Hofstra alumna Molly Tittler-Ingoglia, the music teacher at W.T. Clarke High School in East Meadow and longtime friend of Pellettiere’s, commissioning a new composition wasn’t just a fitting tribute—it was a necessity.

“In our world, when someone we love passes, we honor them with music,” Tittler-Ingoglia said. “That’s just what you do. We’ve played pieces to honor others over the years. There was no question we needed to do something for Gina.”

Tittler-Ingoglia led the effort to bring “Eternal Trailblazer” to life, organizing a consortium of 20 schools that helped fund the commission. Each school in the group has received performance rights to the work and is premiering it at spring concerts this season. Farmingdale High School hosted the first performance in February.

The selection of Galante was deliberate. A Los Angeles-based composer known for emotionally rich music with cinematic qualities, Galante was a favorite of Pellettiere’s—she often selected his works for her students to perform.

“We considered different composers, including some incredible women,” Tittler-Ingoglia said. “But ultimately, it made perfect sense to go with Rossano. She loved his music and he had even visited our bands before. He writes beautifully and we knew he could capture who she was.”

To guide the composition, Tittler-Ingoglia gathered descriptive words from friends, family and colleagues: “pillar of strength,” “motivating,” “over-the-top energy,” and “larger than life.” The final result includes a memorable trumpet solo representing Pellettiere and a lively, whimsical middle section reflecting her vibrant spirit.

“It’s a little topsy-turvy,” Tittler-Ingoglia said with a laugh. “But that’s who she was—full of life, very funny. When she conducted, her hair would fly all over the place because she’d get so into it. This music captures that. It’s truly her.”

Professor David Soto will conduct the Hofstra performance, which is free and open to the public. Soto met Pellettiere when she student taught at North Shore High School. A longtime director of bands in the region, Soto described Pellettiere as a passionate educator who left a lasting impact.

“Gina was very special to me,” Soto said. “She touched the lives of so many people. We’re still grieving. Our hearts still ache.”

For Tittler-Ingoglia, the concert is personal. She and Pellettiere met in college and became close friends, working together frequently, including at the Farmingdale High School marching band, where Tittler-Ingoglia would volunteer. Their bond extended through various phases of life.

“She was magnetic,” Tittler-Ingoglia said. “I used to watch her with the students and wonder, ‘How do you get these kids to do what you’re asking?’ But they just loved her. She had 300 kids in the band—and nobody quit. Kids would talk about joining her band from the time they were in elementary school. She had that kind of reputation.”

The performance will also be attended by Pellettiere’s family, including her mother, who the tribute has deeply touched.

“She’s very excited about it and I think it helps,” Tittler-Ingoglia said. “It’s bittersweet. But each time someone performs this piece, it gives meaning to what happened. It helps us grieve and it helps us remember Gina for the amazing, joyful person she was.”

“Eternal Trailblazer” was composed at a level suitable for high school musicians, ensuring that Pellettiere’s legacy will live on not only at Hofstra but in classrooms and concert halls across the region.

“In many ways, Gina still feels very alive to me,” Tittler-Ingoglia said. “She was such a big deal in our community—in music education, in the lives of her students, in our friendships. I just want to keep her memory alive. I want people to remember how incredible she was and how much she meant to all of us.”

The Hofstra University Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert will take place Saturday, May 3 at 8 p.m. at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse on Hofstra’s campus. Admission is free. More details are available at news.hofstra.edu.