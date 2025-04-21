Op-ed Walter Stockton: Disability support workers need investment from New York State

More than 130,000 New Yorkers are intellectually or developmentally disabled, and nonprofit providers serve 85% of them.

The Kinexion Network is a management service organization for an affiliate network of seven Long Island not-for-profit organizations that support 6,000 people living with I/DD. The network employs 3,600 staff members, including 2,800 clinical and direct support professionals.

The nonprofit community supporting those with I/DD has faced a significant staff shortage for the past decade, particularly among DSPs. Our network has seen an average DSP vacancy rate of 26%, primarily due to insufficient wages funded by state budgets.

If this issue is not addressed, it could have serious consequences and potentially increase the state’s costs in the long run

Direct support professionals are dedicated to helping people with I/DD lead fulfilling lives. They provide essential daily care and assistance, including meal preparation, medication administration, transportation, and behavior support.

They also facilitate socialization and community integration, which are crucial for emotional well-being. New York State must do better and honor our commitment to DSPs and the individuals with I/DD who depend on them.

They must allocate necessary investments to the agencies and professionals serving this population. The Kinexion Network continues its advocacy efforts and will not stop until we realize an acceptable targeted inflationary adjustment of 7.8%.

This adjustment would allow for wage increases and help cover rising costs related to mandated fringe benefits, repairs and maintenance, utilities, food, supplies, transportation, and insurance. These factors have put financial pressure on our network agencies for the past 10 years.

This request is essential for the Kinexion Network and all nonprofit community agencies supporting people with I/DD. It is a lifeline for DSPs, our frontline workforce, and must be a priority. If not addressed, this situation may reduce the quality and availability of essential services.

As the leader of a nonprofit that has supported individuals with I/DD for 40 years, I understand that the future of this industry depends on the actions taken in Albany.

I represent the direct support professionals employed by the Kinexion Network on Long Island, the backbone of our industry. They deserve fair wages.

Walter Stockton is the president and CEO of the Kinexion Network