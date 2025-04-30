Cats saved from side of parkway in N. Massapequa

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (L.) and Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly (R.) provided an update on the saved cats

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly launched an investigation after 30 cats were found in cages and carriers without food and water in a wooded area near the side of the Southern State Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

The cats were found in the woods near Exit 31 of the parkway and brought to the Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter, 150 Miller Road, Syosset.

Saladino said at a press conference at the animal shelter on Wednesday that the cats will be evaluated, receive food, medical attention, and care at the animal shelter.

Donnelly said that the cats are considered “evidence” in the ongoing investigation and can be put up for adoption once the investigation concludes.

Donnelly and Saladino may not have to look far.

A man waiting outside the animal shelter, who identified himself as Thomas, said he owned the cats.

McDermott said he had kept the cats in the area for under a week, moving them back and forth between a wooded area and his home. He said he could not keep them in his home and had been working on finding temporary homes for them.

Donnelly said there are open criminal cases against McDermott that prevent him from being at his home. She also said the decision to press charges relating to Tuesday’s events will be decided upon after the current investigation.

Donnelly said authorities will investigate whether there were any alleged violations of the animal cruelty laws. The district attorney confirmed that the recovered animals included kittens and adult cats.

Animal rescuer John DeBacker documented the day on his Facebook account, sharing videos and pictures from Tuesday. He said state police, animal control, the SPCA and volunteers led the rescue.

“Thanks to the rescue teams, this story will have a happy ending because these cats will be brought to their forever home,” Saladino said.