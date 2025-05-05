The A-List: 16 Top nurses on Long Island

Nurses are health care heroes who too often go unsung — but anyone who has spent time in a hospital, doctor’s office or specialized care center knows just how impactful these professionals are. Here are the top nurses on Long Island who keep the health care world going ’round.
Top Nurses on Long Island
Lyanne Delgado Coka
Specialty: Cancer
Lyanne currently serves as an assistant nurse manager at Northwell Health’s Valley Stream Hospital. She is also a lab manager and researcher at Shroyer Lab, where she focuses on pancreatic cancer research.
900 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, Northwell Health
Vincenza Coughlin
Specialty: Clinical Nursing Leadership
Vincenza was honored for excellence in clinical nursing last year for her contributions to development and leadership, having helped more than 500 nurses receive professional advancement and promotion.
259 First St., Mineola, NYU Langone
Ilka St. Denis
Specialty: Surgical Trauma
IIka has a background in clinical and research work and currently serves in Stony Brook’s surgical trauma intermediate care unit.
101 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, Stony Brook University Hospital
Douglas Lamm
Specialty: Life Support
Douglas has worked with Northwell Health for over a decade and has expertise in advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support. He received his Masters of Science in nursing leadership at Stony Brook University in 2019.
301 E. Main St., Bay Shore, Northwell Health
Sandra Lindsay
Specialty: Critical Care
Sandra made history as the first American to have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. She is the nursing director of critical care at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center. She was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.
270-05 76th Ave, Queens, Northwell Health
Sandy Louis
Specialty: General
Sandy has worked at Stony Brook for six years and has also served as a private duty nurse with Elite Nursing.
101 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, Stony Brook Medicine
Meagan Mccabe
Specialty: NICU
Meagan brings extensive experience in the neonatal intensive care unit, having worked at Northwell Health for seven years.
301 E. Main St., Bay Shore, Northwell Health
Alexandra Nee
Specialty: Labor and Delivery
Alexandra has worked at Stony Brook University as a labor and delivery nurse since 2009, always bringing exceptional care to her patients.
101 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, Stony Brook Medicine
Kate O’Neill
Specialty: Nursing Administration
Kate is the chief nursing officer at Northwell Health’s Valley Stream Hospital. Prior to this role, she served as the vice president of clinical transformation & improvement at Northwell Health.
900 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, Northwell Health
Tiffany Powell
Specialty: Critical Care
Tiffany has worked at Northwell Health since 2004 and currently serves as the chief nursing officer at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
270-5 76th Ave., New Hyde Park, Northwell Health
Monique Robinson
Specialty: Education and Critical Care
Monique has been a registered nurse for over 25 years and currently works as a clinical professional development educator at the Northwell Health Institute for Nursing.
1111 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, Northwell Health
Jacki Rosen
Specialty: Psychiatric
Jacki is a clinical nurse specialist with extensive experience and expertise in psychiatry and mental health. She has worked at Mount Sinai South Nassau for over 30 years.
1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, Mount Sinai South Nassau
Amoy Simpson
Specialty: Management
Amoy has worked with Northwell Health for over seven years and is currently a nurse manager for patient care.
888 Old Country Rd., Plainview, Northwell Health
Amanda Tanner-Patel
Specialty: Emergency
Amanda has been a registered nurse for three years and received her certification in diabetes care and emergency medicine. She previously worked in Plainview Hospital’s emergency department and now works as the assistant director of nursing at Northwell’s Syosset Hospital.
221 Jericho Tpke., Northwell Health
Julie Yerkes
Specialty: Senior Care
Julie has been voted the best nurse on Long Island for three years in a row. She works at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing and & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, where she helps educate new hires.
68 Hauppauge Rd., Commack, Gurwin Health
Jingting Zhang
Specialty: Adult Health
Jingting has been with Northwell Health for five years and earned her master’s degree in adult health nursing from Stony Brook University. She currently works at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.
900 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, Northwell Health
— Compiled by Emma Grimes