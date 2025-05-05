The A-List: 16 Top nurses on Long Island

Check out this list of the top nurses on Long Island.

Nurses are health care heroes who too often go unsung — but anyone who has spent time in a hospital, doctor’s office or specialized care center knows just how impactful these professionals are. Here are the top nurses on Long Island who keep the health care world going ’round.

Top Nurses on Long Island

Lyanne Delgado Coka

Specialty: Cancer

Lyanne currently serves as an assistant nurse manager at Northwell Health’s Valley Stream Hospital. She is also a lab manager and researcher at Shroyer Lab, where she focuses on pancreatic cancer research.

900 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, Northwell Health

Vincenza Coughlin

Specialty: Clinical Nursing Leadership

Vincenza was honored for excellence in clinical nursing last year for her contributions to development and leadership, having helped more than 500 nurses receive professional advancement and promotion.

259 First St., Mineola, NYU Langone

Ilka St. Denis

Specialty: Surgical Trauma

IIka has a background in clinical and research work and currently serves in Stony Brook’s surgical trauma intermediate care unit.

101 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, Stony Brook University Hospital

Douglas Lamm

Specialty: Life Support

Douglas has worked with Northwell Health for over a decade and has expertise in advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support. He received his Masters of Science in nursing leadership at Stony Brook University in 2019.

301 E. Main St., Bay Shore, Northwell Health

Sandra Lindsay

Specialty: Critical Care

Sandra made history as the first American to have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. She is the nursing director of critical care at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center. She was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

270-05 76th Ave, Queens, Northwell Health

Sandy Louis

Specialty: General

Sandy has worked at Stony Brook for six years and has also served as a private duty nurse with Elite Nursing.

101 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, Stony Brook Medicine

Meagan Mccabe

Specialty: NICU

Meagan brings extensive experience in the neonatal intensive care unit, having worked at Northwell Health for seven years.

301 E. Main St., Bay Shore, Northwell Health

Alexandra Nee

Specialty: Labor and Delivery

Alexandra has worked at Stony Brook University as a labor and delivery nurse since 2009, always bringing exceptional care to her patients.

101 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, Stony Brook Medicine

Kate O’Neill

Specialty: Nursing Administration

Kate is the chief nursing officer at Northwell Health’s Valley Stream Hospital. Prior to this role, she served as the vice president of clinical transformation & improvement at Northwell Health.

900 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, Northwell Health

Tiffany Powell

Specialty: Critical Care

Tiffany has worked at Northwell Health since 2004 and currently serves as the chief nursing officer at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

270-5 76th Ave., New Hyde Park, Northwell Health

Monique Robinson

Specialty: Education and Critical Care

Monique has been a registered nurse for over 25 years and currently works as a clinical professional development educator at the Northwell Health Institute for Nursing.

1111 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, Northwell Health

Jacki Rosen

Specialty: Psychiatric

Jacki is a clinical nurse specialist with extensive experience and expertise in psychiatry and mental health. She has worked at Mount Sinai South Nassau for over 30 years.

1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, Mount Sinai South Nassau

Amoy Simpson

Specialty: Management

Amoy has worked with Northwell Health for over seven years and is currently a nurse manager for patient care.

888 Old Country Rd., Plainview, Northwell Health

Amanda Tanner-Patel

Specialty: Emergency

Amanda has been a registered nurse for three years and received her certification in diabetes care and emergency medicine. She previously worked in Plainview Hospital’s emergency department and now works as the assistant director of nursing at Northwell’s Syosset Hospital.

221 Jericho Tpke., Northwell Health

Julie Yerkes

Specialty: Senior Care

Julie has been voted the best nurse on Long Island for three years in a row. She works at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing and & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, where she helps educate new hires.

68 Hauppauge Rd., Commack, Gurwin Health

Jingting Zhang

Specialty: Adult Health

Jingting has been with Northwell Health for five years and earned her master’s degree in adult health nursing from Stony Brook University. She currently works at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.

900 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, Northwell Health

— Compiled by Emma Grimes